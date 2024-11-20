Air Force Falcons Offensive Stars To Watch Against Nevada Wolf Pack
Two teams on different streaks will square off on Saturday when the Air Force Falcons hit the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack.
The Falcons and the Wolf Pack kick off at 8:30 p.m. mountain in Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. The game is set to be broadcast on FS1.
Air Force (3-7, 1-4) is on a two-game winning streak after snapping a seven-game losing streak. The offense has had something to do with that, as they’re coming off a 28-point performance against Oregon State in which it held the football for more than 42 minutes.
The Wolf Pack (3-8, 0-5) have lost their last four games and are struggling to get points on the board. Nevada has managed no more than 21 points in any of its last four games.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Air Force
QB Quentin Hayes
Hayes had a perfect passing game against Oregon State — he only threw five passes. But all were completed. He had a quality day as a runner, too. This season he’s only thrown for 379 yards but has completed more than 60% of his passes. But this being a run-based offense, his 360 yards and five touchdowns are more important.
RB Dylan Carson
He’s been up-and-down this season, but lately he’s been up. He is coming off a 97-yard performance against Oregon State and rushed for 120 yards against Fresno State two weeks ago. Notice a trend? When he had a big game, the Falcons win. For the season he had a team-high 370 rushing yards and two scores, both of which have come in the last two games.
WR Cade Harris
The passing game isn’t that prolific in Colorado Springs, but Harris has 22 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown. For perspective, he has twice as many receptions as the next receiver on the team, Quin Smith. Harris is coming off a two-catch game against OSU in which he gained 68 yards.
Nevada
QB Brendon Lewis
To slow down the Wolf Pack it starts by slowing down Lewis, who is the team’s leading passer and rusher. Through the air he has 1,730 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s accurate, too, as he completes 67.5% of his passes. On the ground he’s rushed for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.
RB Savion Red
Red is nipping at Lewis’ heels when it comes to rushing yards, as he’s compiled 676 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 112 carries. It’s worth noting that Red didn’t play in the Wolf Pack’s last game on Nov. 9 due to an injury and coach Jeff Choate is hopeful Red will be ready on Saturday. If he’s not, it’s a game-changer.
WR Jaden Smith
Nevada has two receivers with more than 40 receptions (see Cortez Braham Jr.), but Smith is the one Lewis is more likely to turn to in a big situation. He leads the team with 49 receptions, 687 yards and five touchdowns. He’s been on a bit of mini-heater of late, as he has a touchdown reception in each of his last two games.