The 2026 FIFA World Cup is making history in more ways than one.

For the first time, the tournament features 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It's also the richest FIFA World Cup ever, with FIFA increasing the total prize pool to a record $871 million.

Every nation that qualifies is guaranteed millions of dollars before the tournament even begins. From there, the payouts continue to climb with every trip through the knockout rounds, culminating in the largest champion's prize in World Cup history.

Here's everything to know about how the 2026 FIFA World Cup prize money is distributed.

How Much Prize Money Is Available at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov after the match. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

FIFA increased the total financial distribution for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to $871 million, a 15% increase from its initial projection and the largest prize pool ever offered for the tournament.

The expanded field of 48 teams, combined with increased commercial revenue, television rights and sponsorship deals, allowed FIFA to significantly boost payouts throughout the competition.

Prize money is divided into two categories:

Performance-based prize money, awarded based on how far each team advances.

Guaranteed financial support, provided to every qualified nation regardless of its results.



2026 FIFA World Cup Prize Money by Finish

Norway forward Erling Haaland (9) looks on after scoring a goal during a game against Senegal at MetLife Stadium. | Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Performance-based payouts are as follows:

Champions: $50 million

Runner-up: $33 million

Third place: $29 million

Fourth place: $27 million

Quarterfinalists (5th-8th): $19 million each

Round of 16 (9th-16th): $15 million each

Round of 32 (17th-32nd): $11 million each

Group stage elimination (33rd-48th): $9 million each

Every Team Is Guaranteed Money Just for Qualifying

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the match. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Regardless of how a team performs on the field, qualifying for the World Cup comes with a significant financial reward.

Every participating nation receives:

$10 million in qualification funding

$2.5 million in preparation funding

Additional team contributions that help offset travel, logistics and delegation expenses

That means every country is guaranteed at least $12.5 million before playing a single match, with the opportunity to earn substantially more through its on-field performance.

Why Did FIFA Increase the Prize Money?

Portugal's Rafael Leao in action with Uzbekistan's Azizjon Ganiev. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The record-breaking prize fund reflects the continued commercial growth of the FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 tournament is the first to feature 48 teams instead of 32, increasing the number of matches, television inventory and global sponsorship opportunities.

FIFA announced the increase during an April 2026 Council meeting, saying the organization remains in its strongest financial position ever and intends to reinvest more revenue back into the sport through increased distributions to participating nations.

How Much Does the World Cup Winner Receive?

The team that lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy will receive $50 million in performance-based prize money.

When combined with the guaranteed qualification and preparation funding, the champion's total payout exceeds $63.5 million, before any additional team contribution subsidies are included.

It marks the largest champion's prize in FIFA World Cup history.

Christian Pulisic of the U.S. during the warm up before the match. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Frequently Asked Questions



Q: Does every team receive prize money?

Yes. Every nation that qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup receives at least $12.5 million through qualification and preparation funding, regardless of its tournament finish.

Q: How much does the World Cup winner earn?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup champion receives $50 million in performance-based prize money.

Q: How much money do teams receive just for qualifying?

Every qualified nation is guaranteed $10 million in qualification funding plus $2.5 million in preparation funding, for a minimum of $12.5 million before additional team contributions.

Q: Is this the biggest World Cup prize pool ever?

Yes. FIFA increased the total financial distribution for the 2026 tournament to a record $871 million, making it the richest FIFA World Cup in history.

