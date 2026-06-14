Stars Take Over World Cup Opening Week: PHOTOS of Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton and More

The World Cup has always been a worldwide phenomenon that transcends soccer.

Just days into the 2026 tournament, the matches, opening ceremonies and stadium arrivals have already drawn a crowd that looks more like an awards show guest list, than a sporting event.



Tom Cruise was in the stands for Team USA's opener. David Beckham greeted fans alongside Cruise. Ryan Reynolds showed up to support Canada. Paris Hilton made a splash on the blue carpet as celebrities, performers and athletes descended on host cities across North America.

The star power didn't stop there. Katy Perry helped kick off festivities at SoFi Stadium, while Shakira, Future, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and other music heavyweights took center stage during opening-week celebrations stretching from Los Angeles to Toronto to Mexico City.

As the world's biggest sporting event settles in for the month ahead, one thing is already clear: the World Cup's celebrity watch is off to a very busy start.



Tom Cruise and David Beckham

Two of the most recognizable faces in sports and entertainment shared the spotlight during Team USA's opening match in Los Angeles. Cruise was photographed alongside Beckham before kickoff, creating one of the defining celebrity moments of opening week. Beckham's presence was particularly fitting given his role in helping transform soccer's profile in the United States through Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to World Cup opening week, stepping out for festivities in Los Angeles. The entrepreneur, DJ and reality TV pioneer was among the high-profile celebrity guests celebrating the start of the tournament as North America welcomed the world's biggest sporting event.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds turned out to support Canada as the host nation opened its World Cup campaign in Toronto. The Canadian actor has long embraced his country's sports scene, and his appearance added another familiar face to an atmosphere that already felt larger than life.

Shakira

Mexico City, Mexico; Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the match. | Kai Pfaffenbach-REUTERS via Imagn Images

Few artists have a stronger connection to the World Cup than Shakira. Her 2010 anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" remains one of the most recognizable songs in tournament history, making her return to opening-week festivities a full-circle moment for soccer fans around the world.

Katy Perry

Inglewood, California, USA; Katy Perry (right) and Tius Luka perform during the opening ceremony | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Katy Perry helped kick off the celebration at SoFi Stadium, bringing her signature pop-star energy to one of the tournament's marquee events. The singer was part of an opening-week entertainment lineup designed to match the scale and spectacle of the World Cup itself.

Salma Hayek

June 11, 2026; Mexico City, Mexico; Actress and FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault before the match. | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Salma Hayek was among the celebrity faces welcoming the World Cup to Mexico City. One of Mexico's most celebrated actresses, Hayek's appearance underscored the pride surrounding the country's role as one of the tournament's host nations.

Andrea Bocelli

Mexico City, Mexico; Singer Andrea Bocelli performs before the match. | Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

Andrea Bocelli delivered one of opening week's most memorable musical moments when he performed the tournament's official anthem, "DNA." The legendary tenor's appearance added a sense of grandeur to a ceremony already packed with star power and international attention.

Alanis Morissette

Toronto, Canada; Alanis Morissette sings the Canada national anthem before the match. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Alanis Morissette represented Canada during opening-week celebrations in Toronto, helping spotlight one of the tournament's host cities. The Grammy-winning singer's performance served as a reminder of the country's deep musical roots as it welcomed the World Cup to Canadian soil.

