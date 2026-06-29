The 2026 Wimbledon Championships are making history before a ball has even been struck.

The All England Club announced a record £64.2 million ($88.13 milion USD) total prize fund for this year's tournament, representing a 20% increase over 2025. Every round of the men's and women's singles draws will see increased payouts, while the champions will each take home a record £3.6 million.

For fans in the United States, those figures translate to nearly $5 million for winning one of tennis' most prestigious titles.

Here's a complete breakdown of the 2026 Wimbledon prize money. USD figures below are approximate based on current exchange rates.

2026 Wimbledon Prize Money at a Glance

Total prize fund: £64.2 million (approximately $88.13 million USD)

Singles champion: £3.6 million (approximately $4.95 million USD)

Singles runner-up: £1.8 million (approximately $2.48 million USD)

First-round singles payout: £80,000 (approximately $110,000 USD)

Prize fund increase: 20% compared to 2025

Equal prize money: Men's and women's singles receive identical payouts

2026 Wimbledon Singles Prize Money by Round

The men's and women's singles draws award equal prize money at every stage of the tournament.

Champion: £3.6 million (approximately $4.95 million USD)

Runner-up: £1.8 million (approximately $2.48 million USD)

Semifinalists: £900,000 (approximately $1.24 million USD)

Quarterfinalists: £480,000 (approximately $660,000 USD)

Fourth Round: £300,000 (approximately $413,000 USD)

Third Round: £185,000 (approximately $255,000 USD)

Second Round: £126,000 (approximately $173,000 USD)

First Round: £80,000 (approximately $110,000 USD)

Even players eliminated in the opening round will leave London with a six-figure payday in U.S. dollars, underscoring just how dramatically prize money has grown at Grand Slam events in recent years.

Wimbledon Qualifying Prize Money

Players who fall short of the main draw still earn significant prize money for advancing through qualifying.

Third qualifying round: £50,000 (approximately $67,000 USD)

Second qualifying round: £32,000 (approximately $43,000 USD)

First qualifying round: £20,000 (approximately $27,000 USD)

Qualifying takes place before the main tournament begins and features players attempting to earn one of the final spots in the singles draw.

Wimbledon Doubles Prize Money

The doubles competitions also received increased payouts in 2026. Prize money listed below is awarded per team.

Champions: £760,000 (approximately $1.05 million USD)

Finalists: £380,000 (approximately $523,000 USD)

Semifinalists: £190,000 (approximately $262,000 USD)

Quarterfinalists: £95,000 (approximately $131,000 USD)

Round of 16: £48,000 (approximately $66,000 USD)

Round of 32: £29,000 (approximately $40,000 USD)

Round of 64: £18,000 (approximately $25,000 USD)

Mixed Doubles and Wheelchair Prize Money

Several other Wimbledon events also offer substantial championship payouts.

Mixed doubles champions: £148,000 (approximately $204,000 USD)

Wheelchair singles champions: £82,000 (approximately $113,000 USD)

Quad wheelchair singles champions: £82,000 (approximately $113,000 USD)

Wheelchair doubles champions: £36,000 (approximately $50,000 USD)

Quad wheelchair doubles champions: £36,000 (approximately $50,000 USD)

Why Wimbledon Increased Prize Money in 2026

The All England Club raised Wimbledon prize money across every event for 2026, pushing the total purse to a record £64.2 million.

The increase continues a broader trend across professional tennis, with Grand Slam tournaments steadily boosting payouts to reward players throughout the draw, not just those competing for the championship. While the winners headline the prize money conversation with nearly $5 million USD each, players who advance into the second week also earn career-changing sums.

The equal prize money policy for men's and women's singles also remains in place, ensuring both champions receive the same record payday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much does the Wimbledon winner get in 2026?

The men's and women's singles champions will each earn £3.6 million, or approximately $4.95 million USD.

Q: How much do first-round losers make at Wimbledon?

Players eliminated in the first round of the singles main draw receive £80,000, or roughly $110,000 USD.

Q: Do men and women earn the same prize money at Wimbledon?

Yes. Wimbledon awards equal prize money in the men's and women's singles competitions.

Q: What is the total Wimbledon prize fund in 2026?

The total prize fund for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is £64.2 million, the largest in tournament history.

