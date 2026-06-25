5 Players Facing the Most Pressure at Wimbledon 2026

Qualifiers are already underway, and the main draw will be announced tomorrow for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Grass court season has zipped by, and a handful of players face added pressure at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club this year.

Players defending rankings points or trying to extend their legacy will take on a deep field full of challenges. Below are the five players facing the most pressure at Wimbledon this year.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek won Wimbledon 2025. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

It's no surprise that Iga Swiatek faces the most pressure at Wimbledon. After a disastrous clay-court campaign in 2025, Swiatek surprisingly caught fire on grass and won her first Wimbledon title.

Swiatek's sixth Grand Slam title saved her 2025 campaign, but now she faces the pressure of defending 2,000 points in the WTA Rankings. Currently, Swiatek is the World No. 3 with a record of 21-11, but could easily tumble in the rankings if she loses early.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Not only is Jannik Sinner defending his title and warding off questions about his ability to play in the heat, but he's trying to make as much history as possible while Carlos Alcaraz is out. Alcaraz has missed significant time due to a wrist injury, but is expected to return for the North American hard-court swing. If Sinner wants to win his fifth Grand Slam title, this is one of his better opportunities.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Speaking of making history, it is no secret that Novak Djokovic wants to win his 25th Grand Slam title. However, everything will have to break his way. It helps that Alcaraz is out of the draw, but Djokovic will still need quick and easy matches.

Everything appeared to take shape earlier this year at the Australian Open when Jakub Menšík retired before their fourth-round match, and Djokovic upset Sinner in the semifinal. Still, Djokovic ultimately lost to Alcaraz in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka won one Grand Slam title in 2025 (U.S. Open) and none so far in 2026. The 28-year-old is in the prime of her career and must capitalize on the moment. Unfortunately, she has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon only three times. Adding to the pressure, Elena Rybakina is closing in on her in the WTA Rankings.

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2025. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Speaking of Rybakina, she finished 2025 on a high note and carried the momentum into 2026. However, she has slumped since April. Before her 2026 Australian Open title, Rybakina won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2022. Another title at Wimbledon would get her season back on track and potentially elevate her to World No. 1.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.