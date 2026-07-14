One of track and field's biggest stars has officially entered a new chapter.

Four-time Olympic medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone Jr., announced the birth of their first child, sharing the joyful news with fans in a heartfelt social media post on Sunday.

Alongside a series of black-and-white family photos, the couple revealed they had welcomed a baby girl named Savannah Michelle Levrone.

"Our blessing and our joy is finally here!" McLaughlin-Levrone wrote. "So grateful for everyone who supported us through the pregnancy journey. Looking forward to seeing what God has in store for our little girl!"

The post featured intimate moments from the family's first days together, including the proud parents cradling their newborn and close-up images of Savannah wrapped in a blanket with a matching bow.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone Jr. Begin a New Chapter

The announcement comes about six months after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child.

Back in January, McLaughlin-Levrone shared photos of herself and Levrone Jr. holding a sonogram while announcing the pregnancy with an emotional message celebrating the next step in their journey together.

"Oh, how we have prayed for you... and the Lord has answered!!" she wrote at the time. "You are our greatest blessing and are already so loved."

Since announcing Savannah's arrival, McLaughlin-Levrone has also shared additional family photos on her Instagram Stories, giving followers another glimpse into life as a new family of three.

The couple married in May 2022 after becoming engaged the previous year.

Throughout McLaughlin-Levrone's record-breaking career, Levrone Jr. has become one of her biggest supporters, frequently cheering her on from the stands during major international competitions.

A Champion on the Track, Now a First-Time Mom

McLaughlin-Levrone, 26, is widely regarded as one of the greatest hurdlers in history.

She owns four Olympic gold medals and has repeatedly rewritten the women's 400-meter hurdles world record while also helping Team USA capture relay gold on the sport's biggest stage.

Her dominance continued over the past Olympic cycle, cementing her status as one of the defining athletes of her generation.

Now, after years of making history on the track, McLaughlin-Levrone is embracing a different milestone.

While championships and world records have defined much of her athletic career, Sunday's announcement marked a far more personal victory as she and Levrone Jr. introduced daughter Savannah Michelle to the world.

