Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wins 400-Meter World Title With Fastest Time in 40 Years
The women's 400-meter record has remained steadfast for 40 years—but on Thursday, the United States's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came closer than any woman ever has to breaking it.
McLaughlin-Levrone ran a blistering 47.78 Thursday to win the 400-meter world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. That is the fastest time in the event for any woman since 1985, when East Germany's Marita Koch ran a 47.60 at the IAAF World Cup in Canberra.
Silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic ran a 47.98, the third-fastest time in history—but it wasn't enough. Even bronze medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain ran a 48.19, the ninth-fastest time ever.
McLaughlin-Levrone, 26, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist—twice in the 400-meter hurdles and twice in the 4x400-meter relay. Her only major 400-meter medals to date had come in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she won gold in 2023 and 2025.
The New Brunswick, N.J., native holds the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, which she set in Paris in 2024.