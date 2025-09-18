SI

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wins 400-Meter World Title With Fastest Time in 40 Years

The American made history Thursday in Tokyo.

Patrick Andres

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bettered her phenomenal semifinal time in the 400-meter final Thursday.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone bettered her phenomenal semifinal time in the 400-meter final Thursday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The women's 400-meter record has remained steadfast for 40 years—but on Thursday, the United States's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came closer than any woman ever has to breaking it.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran a blistering 47.78 Thursday to win the 400-meter world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. That is the fastest time in the event for any woman since 1985, when East Germany's Marita Koch ran a 47.60 at the IAAF World Cup in Canberra.

Silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic ran a 47.98, the third-fastest time in history—but it wasn't enough. Even bronze medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain ran a 48.19, the ninth-fastest time ever.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 26, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist—twice in the 400-meter hurdles and twice in the 4x400-meter relay. Her only major 400-meter medals to date had come in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she won gold in 2023 and 2025.

The New Brunswick, N.J., native holds the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, which she set in Paris in 2024.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/More Sports