Aaron Rodgers has experience a really rocky week.

First, he was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and own, he's officially been released, putting another unexpected twist in what has already been a remarkable NFL career. While his future with the NFL is now uncertain, the veteran quarterback has made an enormous amount of money throughout his time in the league.

In other words, he's not hurting even if he never steps foot on a football field again. He also recently reconnected with his family, so at least he has some good personal news going.

So, just how much is Rodgers worth, and how much has he earned playing football?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodgers has an estimated net worth of $250 million in 2026. That fortune comes from his NFL contracts, endorsement deals and business investments.

How Much Has Aaron Rodgers Made in His NFL Career?

The Green Bay Packers first selected Rodgers in the 2005 NFL draft as the 24th overall pick. He spent a whopping 18 seasons with Green Bay, and he won four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl with the team before moving on to the New York Jets and eventually the Steelers.

He obviously had a successful NFL career, and that translated to hard cash.

According to research from Over the Cap, Rodgers' career NFL earnings are listed at approximately $395.8 million. That figure includes more than $306 million from the Packers, about $75 million from the Jets and more than $14 million from his first Steelers contract.

His earnings continued to grow after returning to Pittsburgh. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in May of this year worth $22.5 million, including $22 million in guaranteed money.

The contract also included up to $2.5 million in additional incentives tied to playoff success, according to Over the Cap. NFL.com also reported that the deal was worth up to $25 million. If another team scoops Rodgers up, that will only add to his bank account, too.

Aaron Rodgers' Net Worth: He's Made Millions Away From Football Too

His NFL contracts aren't the only reason Rodgers has built such a substantial fortune. He's also earned millions through endorsements, and one of his most famous is with State Farm.

Forbes previously reported that he brought in $9 million in endorsement income during a one-year period in 2024.

Rodgers has also invested in the Milwaukee Bucks, purchasing a minority stake in the NBA franchise in 2018. He's involved in investment firm RX3 Growth Partners, too.

With an estimated net worth of $250 million and career NFL earnings approaching $400 million before the full value of his latest contract, Rodgers has certainly made the most of his time in professional football, even if the ride ends now.