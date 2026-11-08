Aaron Rodgers Gets Unexpected Show of Support as Longstanding Family Rift Takes Another Turn

Aaron Rodgers and his family have spent much of the past decade dealing with a very public estrangement, and the quarterback's relationships with his parents and brothers becoming a talking point outside of the football world.

Things have started to change this year, though, and the family has taken steps toward repairing some of those broken connections.

Now, with Aaron back in the spotlight for leading the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final season in the NFL and Rodgers married to his wife, Brittani, his brother Jordan has offered another hint that things might be looking a little different between them.

This time, the conversation started with football, but it has a little more heart.

Aaron Rodgers' Brother Jordan Explains Why He Trusts Him

During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN, Jordan was asked which AFC quarterback he'd trust most heading into a playoff run.

His answer might not have been what everyone expected, but he didn't hesitate to explain his reasoning.

"This one might surprise you a little bit," Jordan said, per a clip shared by Awful Announcing on X. "I'm gonna go Rodgers, and here's why... the Steelers know who they are. They have an elite defense that's playing at a high level and they run the freaking ball, so they're asking less of Aaron than they ever have at any point in his career, right? He needs to manage the run game, he needs to find opportunities to get his playmakers... in space."

Jordan continued by pointing to his brother's experience and history of success.

"I just feel like I trust the guy that's got the MVPs, that has the veteran status that's seen everything that's also not required everything of him for them to win. I think that's a good sweet spot they're in," he said.

That comment goes beyond football. It's a sign that Jordon is okay with publicly praising his brother, and that's special.

Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani Remains a Mystery, But He and His Family Have Made Progress

Earlier this year, Aaron reunited with his parents and brother Luke, sharing photos from the family gathering in July. Jordan and Fletcher weren't pictured, although both had liked the Instagram post. Aaron still hasn't shared photos of his wife, Brittani, though.

Aaron also previously acknowledged that he hoped the family could eventually find its way back to each other. For now, Jordan's latest comments suggest there's at least some room for a little brotherly support, even with a little history still behind them.