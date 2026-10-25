Paris knows how to put on a show. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the NFL gave the French capital a new reason to celebrate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints arrived for the league's first regular-season game in Paris, bringing American football to one of the world's most recognizable sporting and fashion destinations.

The matchup at Stade de France offered far more than a meeting between two NFL teams. From Aaron Rodgers' arrival and Paul Pogba's appearance on the field to custom cleats, special uniforms and fashion-forward pregame looks, the buildup had plenty to offer fans who weren't necessarily tuning in for the final score.

And judging by the NFL's social media coverage, Paris was ready for its close-up.

Aaron Rodgers Arrives as Steelers Debut Special Paris Uniforms

Rodgers was among the most recognizable faces featured in the NFL's pregame coverage, with the league sharing video of the Steelers quarterback walking onto the field alongside his teammates.

Pittsburgh also had something new planned for the occasion.

The Steelers unveiled a special uniform combination featuring white road jerseys, black Color Rush pants and black helmets. The look was designed specifically for the team's appearance in Paris, where even the football uniforms had a fashion angle.

The jerseys also featured a commemorative NFL Paris Game patch. Another detail appeared on linebacker T.J. Watt's No. 90 jersey, which included a small character graphic beneath the event patch.

Across the stadium, the Saints had their own special touches. Their black jerseys featured a Paris Game patch alongside a gold-and-black emblem commemorating the franchise's 60th season.

New Orleans also leaned into its connection with France, a fitting choice given the city's French heritage and the fleur-de-lis featured prominently in the team's identity.

Paul Pogba, Cam Jordan Bring Celebrity Style and French Flair

One of the biggest celebrity sightings came courtesy of French soccer star Paul Pogba, who appeared on the field before kickoff.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder dressed for the occasion in a dark denim jacket with contrasting black sleeves, a black turtleneck, matching pants, a knit cap and small round sunglasses.

Pogba posed for photographs inside the stadium, offering a crossover moment between American football and one of France's most famous sporting exports.

Meanwhile, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan brought his own personality to the international stage.

In a post shared by NFL France, Jordan showed off custom cleats created by a French fan. The white footwear featured colorful illustrations and Paris-inspired artwork, including architectural details and vibrant graphics.

Jordan also appeared in a separate post enjoying an enormous croissant on the field, a playful nod to the host country's food culture.

The image gave fans a lighter moment amid the anticipation surrounding the historic matchup.

Saints Turn Stadium Arrival Into a Paris Fashion Moment

With Paris serving as the backdrop, the players' arrival outfits carried extra significance.

One Saints player featured in NFL France's pregame coverage stepped out in a long chocolate-brown overcoat layered over a white shirt and black tie. He completed the tailored look with a black knit cap, dark sunglasses and leather gloves.

It was the sort of carefully considered ensemble that wouldn't look out of place during Paris Fashion Week.

The Steelers also embraced the occasion. In a team arrival video shared by NFL France, players walked through the stadium in suits, including a pinstriped look paired with a flat cap.

The league's social media accounts captured everything from locker room preparations to the distinctive fashion choices, giving fans an unusually close look at the buildup.

Fans Celebrate NFL's First Game in France

The significance of Sunday's matchup extended well beyond the players.

The NFL has staged regular-season games in London, Germany, Spain and other international destinations, but France had never hosted one before.

For French fans, the Steelers-Saints matchup represented an opportunity to experience the NFL without traveling overseas.

The excitement was evident in the social media response. Fans flooded NFL France's posts with fire emojis, heart-eye reactions and enthusiastic comments about the uniforms and pregame festivities.

One fan described the Saints' commemorative look simply as "Iconique," the French word for iconic.

The league also brought its signature spectacle to Stade de France, with a full pregame production and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy scheduled to perform at halftime.

Kickoff was set for 9:30 a.m. ET, or 2:30 p.m. local time, with NFL Network carrying the game in the United States.

For the Steelers and Saints, the result will ultimately matter most in the standings. But the hours leading up to kickoff already offered something memorable.

Between Pogba's appearance, Jordan's custom cleats, Rodgers' arrival and the parade of Paris-ready outfits, the NFL's French debut delivered a show before the first snap.

