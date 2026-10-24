Saints vs. Steelers: How to Watch, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Live Stream

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

On the other side of the Atlantic this Sunday, the New Orleans Saints aim to build momentum and address their persistent defensive struggles in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Saint-Denis's Stade de France.

Fresh off a win against the New York Giants , New Orleans faces a tough test in Pittsburgh, a team led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and supported by a rugged defense.

Under head coach Kellen Moore in his second year, the Saints boast the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense. Guided by quarterback Tyler Shough, the unit averages 25.3 points per contest. However, defensive performance remains a weak point, with the Saints allowing 377.7 total yards and 29.7 points per game—a mark near the bottom of the NFL.

Following these defensive difficulties and a 1-4 start, team owner Gayle Benson publicly demanded better performance on the field .

Up next for New Orleans is a formidable Pittsburgh defense that ranks among the league's top groups: 9th in total yards allowed per game (307.5), 8th in passing defense (204.3 YPG), and 6th in third-down conversion rate allowed (32.5%).

With both teams competing to stay viable in the playoff hunt, this international game provides New Orleans an ideal opportunity to show meaningful progress.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday's Saints-Giants matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage and streaming options.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Stade de France (Saint-Denis, France)

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants on TV

TV: NFL Network (WDSU 6 locally)

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Jason Kelce and Kurt Warner (color analysts) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Vikings on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.