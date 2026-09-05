Aaron Rodgers has spent more than two decades planning his life around football. When that ends, he wants something very different.

The 42-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who has confirmed the 2026 season will be his last in the NFL, is already thinking about what comes next. There will be no rush toward a broadcasting job or another high-profile gig. Rodgers wants to go home, get healthy and start a family with his wife, Brittani.

And he already has a picture in his head of where he hopes to be one year from now.

Aaron Rodgers Hopes to Start a Family With Wife Brittani

During a preview of an upcoming interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM's "Mad Dog Sports Radio," Rodgers was asked what he hopes his life looks like after his final NFL season.

His answer was unusually specific.

“I'm hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we're going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers said. “And I'm looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting my body healed up and working on a family. That's what I'm looking forward to.”

"I'm hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife, because we're going to start a family."#Steelers future HoF QB @AaronRodgers12 tells @AdamSchein his plans for life after football ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EjYYc9ymQN — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) September 4, 2026

One important clarification: Brittani is not currently pregnant. Rodgers was talking about what he hopes will happen over the next year.

“I'm talking about I'm hoping that I have a pregnant wife by next [year] this time,” he clarified.

Rodgers has kept his marriage remarkably private. Brittani has stayed out of the public spotlight, even as Rodgers has become more comfortable discussing their life together. He has also made it clear that he intends to protect that privacy once his playing career is over.

Fatherhood, however, is one part of the future he is increasingly willing to talk about.

Being 'Uncle Aaron' Has Rodgers Ready for What's Next

Rodgers' excitement about having children comes at an interesting point in his personal life.

After years of estrangement, the four-time NFL MVP has reconnected with members of his family. That has also meant more time around his brother's children, an experience Rodgers says has changed the way he thinks about having kids himself.

“I'm having a lot of fun being Uncle Aaron,” Rodgers told Schein, adding that spending time with his nieces and nephews has made both him and Brittani increasingly excited to have children of their own.

And Rodgers isn't romanticizing only the easy parts.

“I can't wait for that next chapter of life and all that that entails, and sleepless nights and crying babies and changing diapers and all those things,” he said. “I'm looking forward to all of it.”

For someone who has spent nearly his entire adult life in the NFL spotlight, the future Rodgers is describing sounds strikingly ordinary.

That's exactly what he seems to want.

The Steelers quarterback still has one final season to play before he gets there. But after 22 years in the NFL, Rodgers is already looking past the stadiums, cameras and weekly scrutiny toward a much quieter job he has never had before: Dad.

