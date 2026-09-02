Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Shares How He Wants to Be Remembered

As he enters the final season of his storied NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did some reflecting on his legacy.

When asked how he'd like to be remembered, Rodgers explained his answer from the perspective of the reputation he's garnered amongst his teammates.

"Oh I don't care honestly about that," Rodgers said. "By my teammates, somebody that cared a lot and was always prepared. Tried to make it fun, loved to prank them, but just was somebody you could count on to go out there and play through anything and be the most prepared guy on the field."

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (8) and Will Howard (18) react during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers' Mentorship with Steelers' Young QBs

Rodgers has long been lauded as a good teammate and presence in the locker room, especially when it comes to mentoring his fellow quarterbacks.

That was the case with Jordan Love and Zach Wilson when Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, respectively, and the same has held true with Will Howard and Drew Allar in Pittsburgh.

Both players have raved about Rodgers' leadership and the ways in which the future Hall of Famer has helped them grow during the early stages of their respective NFL careers.

Rodgers also came away impressed with the way Howard and Allar performed this summer.

"I thought the entire camp, it was never too big for them. They looked really comfortable out there, and I thought they did a lot of good things. Moving the football, being efficient, just learning experiences," Rodgers said. "But look at my first preseason. It was not pretty at all. I didn't play good until about the second half of the fourth preseason game, so they're definitely ahead of where I was at. Mentally, they're grasping the offense. I'm really proud of both of those guys."

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during warms up for a game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Rodgers Be Remembered in Pittsburgh?

As has been par for the course during his career, you'd be hard-pressed to find any of Rodgers' teammates in Pittsburgh say a bad word about him.

The 42-year-old helped carry the Steelers to a third-straight 10-win season as well as their first AFC North title since 2020 last season, and the hope is that the team can now make it back to the playoffs for a fourth-straight year under a new staff led by head coach Mike McCarthy, who spent over a decade in Green Bay with Rodgers.

A disappointing 2026 campaign could taint Rodgers' legacy or the way he's remembered in Pittsburgh, but a postseason run would have the opposite effect.

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