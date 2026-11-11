Alex Ovechkin's Final NHL Season Has Special Meaning for Young Cancer Patient

Sunny Thornton, a 5-year-old girl, was supposed to go to the Washington Capitals' home opener this year, but because of her treatment for leukemia at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, she couldn't make it.

She had previously walked down the red carpet with Alex Ovechkin prior to the Capitals' home opener the previous season. While missing out this year was disappointing, the Capitals captain let her know that he hadn't forgotten about her.

Sunny made a video to wish Ovechkin good luck, and Ovechkin made a video in return to tell her he was sorry they didn't get to see each other and that he had gotten the win for her.

The two were finally able to connect again during the Capitals' annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate on Nov. 5. This was a very special moment for Sunny and her family and is just another example of how Ovechkin develops relationships with children who are fighting cancer.

Ovechkin Has Been Spending Time With Children Who Are Fighting Cancer

Mar 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores an open net goal to complete a hat trick (three goals) during the third period of a game against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most of the Capitals players spend time with just one child during the charity skate, Ovechkin decided to allow all of the children the opportunity to spend time with him.

He set up a station near where he shoots pucks in the left circle, often referred to as Ovi's Office. All of the children took turns shooting pucks from the same location where he has scored so many of his NHL goals.

Ovechkin even joined in the fun by putting on a lavender mullet wig.

One of the more meaningful interactions of the afternoon came when Ovechkin met with Sunny again. Speaking with NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti, Ovechkin talked about the connection they had developed.

"So, we have a connection, and we will always have it." Ovechkin said.

This is not Ovechkin's first interaction with children receiving treatment. In 2018, Ovechkin brought the Stanley Cup to MedStar Georgetown's pediatric oncology clinic. He returned to the hospital the following year to introduce his Ovi O's cereal with children at the hospital.

These visits have become a regular part of his relationship with the Washington community over the years.

His Final NHL Season Will Support Cancer Research

Nov 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves to his son Sergei (not pictured) after the Capitals' game against the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ovechkin announced in October that the 2026-27 season will be his last season in the NHL. He is using this final season to continue to support causes that have been important to him throughout his career.

The retirement announcement follows months of discussion about Ovechkin's future.

On November 8, the Capitals announced a monthly community initiative with a different project planned for the eighth of each month.

The first initiative focuses on The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer, a campaign to support pediatric cancer research.

Beginning with his 885th career goal, Ovechkin has pledged to donate money for every goal he scores. Monumental Sports & Entertainment is matching his donations, and the campaign has already raised over $276,000.

Ovechkin is scheduled to present the first $200,000 research grant on November 30 during a visit to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. The money will support pediatric cancer research at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. He will also meet with children receiving treatment and their families.

Ovechkin's final NHL season will draw much attention to what he accomplishes on the ice. However, for children like Sunny, his willingness to take time out of his schedule for them is something that they will remember long after he retires from professional hockey.