Alex Ovechkin's Wife Anastasia Shares Sidney Crosby Photo Amid NHL Retirement Talk

When it comes to modern greats in hockey, the two names that come to mind first are Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby will go down as one of the greatest forwards of all time. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, two Conn Smythe Trophies (given to the MVP of the NHL playoffs), two Hart Memorial Trophies (given to the league MVP), and is a 10-time NHL All-Star.

Given that Crosby is 38 years old, there's speculation about whether he'll decide to call it a career after this season. He has already made it clear that his international career with Team Canada is over, after their heartbreaking defeat to Team USA in the Winter Olympics earlier this year.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time regular-season goal record (894) almost exactly a year ago, and he now has 929 goals in his career tally. While this cements "Ovi" as one of the greatest players of all time, it also shows that he has been in the game for a long time.

Ovechkin is 40 years old, and he hasn't conveyed whether he intends to play past this season. Therefore, when Ovechkin's Washington Capitals played Crosby's Penguins on April 12 to conclude the Capitals' season (Pittsburgh advanced to the postseason), there was a chance this was the end of Ovechkin's career.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Alex Ovechkin's Wife Anastasia Shubskaya Posts Heartwarming Exchange With Sidney Crosby

Ovechkin has been married to Anastasia Shubskaya since 2016, and the couple has two sons together. She has been by his side and will probably be among the saddest to see his iconic NHL career come to an end, whenever it does.

On April 14, Anastasia (who goes by Nastya) made a post to her Instagram story that showed her husband posing alongside Sidney Crosby, 39-year-old Pittsburgh star Evgeni Malkin, and her two children after the game on Sunday.

While Crosby and Malkin are wearing suits, Ovechkin is simply wearing a Capitals sweatshirt, which is typical for his more laid-back and carefree personality. Both of his children are wearing jerseys.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hi-fives with his son | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's cool to see these legends of the sport come together in the twilight of their careers, and the NHL will have lost something it can't get back when they decide to call it a career.

However, the rumors are that Ovechkin will likely come back for one final season, given that he knows he deserves a proper send-off.