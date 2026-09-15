Alexander Zverev waited six years to rewrite the ending of his US Open story.

He didn't wait nearly as long to start celebrating.

Hours after defeating Ben Shelton in Sunday's men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev traded the court in Queens for a night out in Manhattan, where the newly crowned champion celebrated the biggest New York victory of his career with friends, family and members of his team.

The destination was TAO Downtown, the Chelsea hotspot that turned Zverev's long-awaited US Open breakthrough into a full-fledged victory party.

After a private dinner, the 29-year-old headed downstairs to the nightclub, where the celebration included dancing, a bottle parade and a massive illuminated sign bearing four words he had spent years chasing:

“US OPEN CHAMPION A. ZVEREV.”

It was quite a change of scenery from where his afternoon began.

Alexander Zverev Takes US Open Celebration Into Manhattan

Zverev defeated Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to capture his first US Open championship and second Grand Slam title of the season. He had already broken through at the French Open in June.

This one carried its own history.

Zverev came painfully close to winning in New York in 2020, taking a two-set lead over Dominic Thiem in the final before ultimately losing in five sets. Six years later, he returned to the same stage and finished the job.

“We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we’ve won two in the span of three months,” Zverev said during Sunday's trophy ceremony. “I think God has seen how hard we worked, how much we suffered and 2026 is the outcome of all the years that came before.”

The victory also came with the largest singles champion's payout in US Open history: $5.5 million. The USTA raised total player compensation to a record $108 million for this year's tournament, with the men's and women's singles champions each receiving $5.5 million.

By Sunday night, Zverev was ready to enjoy it.

He and his group first gathered for a private dinner at TAO Downtown Restaurant, with Page Six reporting that the table included dishes such as Peking duck, orange chicken and spicy tuna, along with a large dessert platter. The celebration then moved to TAO Nightclub inside the same venue.

There, Zverev could be seen dancing amid the crowd as his championship message lit up the room.

For one night, at least, there was no next match to prepare for.

Zverev Caps His Biggest Season Yet With Another Grand Slam

The Manhattan celebration closed out a remarkable two weeks for Zverev and an even bigger 2026 season.

After years of near misses at the majors, he now owns two Grand Slam trophies in a matter of months. His US Open run ended with a four-set victory over Shelton, who was attempting to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open championship.

Zverev also had to do it in an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd overwhelmingly behind the American.

He knew it, too.

During the trophy ceremony, Zverev joked that “99.9 percent” of the stadium had wanted Shelton to win before thanking the New York crowd for the atmosphere it created.

Then came the trophy presentation, the $5.5 million payday and, a few hours later, a Manhattan nightclub making sure nobody inside had to wonder who had just walked through the door.

Six years after leaving Flushing Meadows one match short, Zverev finally got his New York celebration.

This time, the sign said champion.

