U.S. Open Winner Did Something Very Weird After Championship Point. Then He Explained Why.
Alexander Zverev dashed Ben Shelton’s hopes of becoming the first American to win a Grand Slam title since 2003 on Sunday, when the German star won his first U.S. Open in just four sets (6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2).
The victory capped an impressive 2026 for the 29-year-old Zverev, who also won the French Open in June and made it to the final at Wimbledon in July.
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One would think that after the final point was decided on Sunday, Zverev would have jumped in the air in celebration, pumped his fist or maybe even fallen to the ground in disbelief. But instead, the ESPN cameras caught Zverev looking locked in while everyone at Arthur Ashe Stadium applauded. He even hit a ball back to the other side of the court and seemed to be preparing to play another game in the set.
So what was the reason for his weird move in that moment?
Zverev didn’t know he had just won the U.S. Open because he didn’t know the score in the match.
"I thought the score was 5-1, to be honest,” he said with a laugh during an appearance on ESPN’s postgame show. “Which helped me because I probably would have served three double faults instead of one [in the final game]. I knew that I broke him twice but it was a long match and a long two weeks but in the end i’m happy.”
Here’s his reaction after the final point:
That’s just too funny. The man had just won one of the biggest tournaments of his life and for a few seconds he had no idea that he had actually done it.
Here’s his post-match interview that aired on ESPN:
Zverev had reason to be extra focused on Sunday, considering the outside support for Shelton to break the winless streak by American players. The latter's run to the final was a special one, especially his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, which ended at 3:33 a.m.
Zverev knew what he was up against and had a classy message for the crowd during his victory speech.
"I know today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben to win, so I'm very sorry first of all," Zverev said. "But second, it was an incredible atmosphere to play in. Even though I know that the crowd was against me, the crowd was always incredibly fair."
He also had a funny message for Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who was able to make it to the match after playing in the Washington Spirit’s game on Sunday afternoon.
“And Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no?,” he said while looking over at her in the crowd. “Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usually.”
What Ben Shelton had to say after his loss
Shelton was not only looking to win the first major championship by an American man since 2003, but he was also trying to become the first Black player to win the U.S. Open since Arthur Ashe did it in 1968.
He had everyone on his side Sunday but was unable to get the win. Still, a second-place finish was impressive and it was a match that he’ll never forget.
"It's such a cool moment. Walking out on that court today, there's nothing like it. I've never felt anything like that before," Shelton said afterwards.
He then added this praise for Zverev: "You're one of the very best players in the world, maybe the best player in the world this year.”
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt