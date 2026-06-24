Alexander Zverev and Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Make First Public Appearance After French Open Win

Alexander Zverev finally did something that he's wanted to do for years earlier this month.

The longtime athlete won his first Grand Slam title on June 7 at Roland-Garros with a win over Italy's Flavio Cobolli. It was a win for the history books.

Even though the win happened weeks ago, he's still relishing in his career milestone. After years of hard work, he deserves it. Now, he's enjoying life with his girlfriend, influencer Sophia Thomalla.

Alexander Zverev, Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Support a Good Cause

On Wednesday, Thomalla took to social media to share some photos with Zverev at a special charity event, as well as their new pups.

The post shows them dressed up, making an appearance at an event in conjunction with WorldChanger Foundation Day and his Alexander Zverev Foundation. In the main photo, Thomalla is wearing a rust orange, tight, ankle-length dress, and Zverev is donning a black shirt and white pants.

The gallery also featured photos of the couple's trip together and their dogs, who came along for the fun.

"A few lovely days in Kitzbühel – and all for a good cause," she posted in the caption.

"The dogs should write a book about their travels," one follower said with a dog emoji.

"It's so great that you're involved in social causes while spending time with your family," another added.

"Beautiful photos Sophia. Happy you guys had a good time at the event," one more stated with a smile and red heart emoji.

About the Alexander Zverev Foundation

The Alexander Zverev Foundation helps children and young adults with type 1 diabetes and works to give life-saving insulin and medical technologies to patients in developing areas of the world.

"The Alex Zverev Foundation, together with the partners of the Sweet Initiative and the Klinik auf der Bult has started to introduce and provide long-term support for modern treatment for children affected by type 1 diabetes," the organization's official website states. "The first partner country is Nepal, where diabetic consultants will be paid from January 2025 and the provision of children with modern aids has begun."

It's a personal cause to Zverev. He's lived with type 1 diabetes since he was four years old. So, it's special to see him give back to a cause that means so much to him.