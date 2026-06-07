Alexander Zverev Wins First Grand Slam Title at Roland Garros

It would not have been a Roland Garros final without drama and daring play, but Alexander Zverev outlasted Flavio Cobolli in five sets to win his first Grand Slam title: 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Zverev looked dominant in the first, breaking Cobolli three times in 35 minutes. Cobolli showed resolve in the second, and served at a much better level. After winning the third set, Zverev stormed from behind in the fourth to force a tiebreak. Yet, Cobolli managed to push it to a decider. Ultimately, the ATP World No. 3 was able to outlast the tenth-seed in the fifth.

Cobolli struck a bittersweet tone during his on-court speech after the match, "If someone asks me who deserved more this title, I always said you [Zverev]. He added, "I'm happy for you. I'm also sad because, you know, I was close and I feel it. So, now that you achieve your dream, let me win the next time (laughs)."

Zverev reciprocated the respect to his opponent and his team before explaining the significance of the moment, "This court is so special to me in so many ways. I've had the best moments of my life on this court. I had the worst moment of my life on these courts. I was lying in that corner over there, four years ago, with seven broken ligaments and two fractured bones. I lost a Grand Slam final here two years ago. But now, finally, it's a happy end."

Cobolli falls to 23-13 after the loss, but will ascend from World No. 14 to No. 5 in tomorrow's updated ATP Rankings. Meanwhile, Zverev improves to 34-9. He will remain the third-ranked player, but today was a career-defining moment for the 29-year-old who has battled many heartbreaking losses over the years.

Zverev had come close to a Major title in the past, finishing runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Open, 2024 French Open, and 2025 Australian Open. However, his loss to Jannik Sinner in Melbourne last year sent him into a slump for several months.

To his credit, Zverev has remained one of the most consistent players on tour and has now made history in the sport. He becomes the first German man to win Roland Garros since Henner Henkel in 1937.

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