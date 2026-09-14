Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Has Perfect Reaction to His US Open Win

There was plenty of intrigue for Sunday’s U.S. Open final between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Shelton was vying for the first Grand Slam title of his career, while Zverev was looking for his second. The latter ultimately won 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, and it didn’t take long for his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla to celebrate her man’s crowning achievement.

Sophia Thomalla Takes to Instagram to Flex Zverev’s US Open Win

Though Thomalla wasn’t there in person to watch her boyfriend win his U.S. Open because of her busy career — she’s currently hosting the French reality TV dating show “Are You The One?” — but that didn’t stop her from reveling in Zverev’s big moment.

In a post on her Instagram story, Thomalla shared a photo from Tennis TV of Zverev with his arms raised, the French Open trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower to his right, and the U.S. Open trophy in front of the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty to his left.

“He did it again! ❤️,” Thomalla wrote, referencing Zverev’s French Open win just months prior — the first Grand Slam title of his career.

She followed that up with a seperate post of Zverez kissing the U.S. Open trophy with the caption: "Grand slam number 2 ✅ Couldn’t be prouder ❤️."

Zverev Credits Thomalla for Helping His Tennis Game

Zverev and Thomalla were introduced to each other through mutual friends and quickly began dating. They went public with their relationship back in 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

The couple isn't engaged and don’t have children, but they do have a growing family. They own two dachshunds, Mishka and Buba.

Thomalla is the center of Zverev’s support system, and he credits her for being a stabilizing presence for him as he competes against the top tennis players in the world.

"I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you,” Zverev told a German newspaper back in 2021. “Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."