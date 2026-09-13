Alexander Zverev and Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla — All About Their Romance

Alexander Zverev is center stage at the U.S. Open, which is a familiar place for him.

He's been on the world's stage in tennis for years, and recently, his career has gotten even bigger, as has his relationship with longtime girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.

The German star captured his very first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June. Thomalla was there to share in the excitement, even if her own busy career sometimes keeps her away from the tennis court.

Thomalla is a celebrity in her own right, with careers in modeling, acting, television and social media. She's perhaps best known in Germany for hosting the reality dating series "Are You the One?", but her résumé extends well beyond television. She's also a businesswoman and has built a substantial following online.

Germany's Alexander Zverev smiles after winning his semifinal match. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

So, how did they meet and fall in love? Here's their story and current status.

How Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla Met

Zverev and Thomalla's story starts in a fairly normal way. It almost makes them sound like normal people.

According to reports, mutual friends introduced the two, and they got to know each other better while Thomalla was spending time in Berlin.

What started as a friendship eventually turned into something more. Thomalla has even described the early days of their relationship as decidedly unromantic, explaining during a documentary appearance, "It's not a romantic story."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, with reports dating the start of their romance to around October of that year. Since then, they've managed to make their relationship work while balancing two very busy careers, constant travel and plenty of attention from the public.

Do Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla Have Children?

Zverev and Thomalla don't have children together yet. They also aren't engaged or married. They're just a happy boyfriend-girlfriend couple.

But while Zverev and Thomalla don't have children together, they do have a growing little family at home.

The couple already had a dachshund named Mishka before adding another puppy to the family in June. Thomalla introduced the new dachshund, Buba, on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself kissing the puppy.

Zverev and Thomalla Have Supported Each Other's Careers

Zverev and Thomalla have been spotted together at numerous events over the course of their relationship, both sports and non-sports. In a June 24 Instagram post, Thomalla posted photos from a charity event with Zverev.

The gallery included a dressed-up shot of the couple at an event connected to the Alexander Zverev Foundation, along with photos from their time in Kitzbühel.

According to the Alexander Zverev Foundation's official website, the foundation works with the Sweet Initiative and Klinik auf der Bult to establish long-term access to modern treatment for children affected by type 1 diabetes.