The tennis stars aren't the only famous faces turning heads at the 2026 US Open.

With the year's final Grand Slam underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium has once again become one of the city's best places for celebrity spotting.

And the famous faces have been arriving from just about everywhere.

Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn, Jordan Chiles and Laurie Hernandez have crossed paths with musicians Travis Scott, Tate McRae and Tinashe, while actors, designers, television personalities and retired tennis greats have all made their way to Flushing.

There is plenty of tennis still to come before the tournament concludes on Sept. 13, which means this list will only get longer.

Here are some of the biggest celebrities spotted at the 2026 US Open so far.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott brought plenty of energy to the stands on Aug. 31, watching the action from Arthur Ashe Stadium on the second day of the main draw.

The rapper was photographed celebrating from his seat during a day that also attracted a long list of famous spectators.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn traded the ski slopes for the tennis court as the Olympic gold medalist made multiple appearances around the US Open.

Vonn attended events during Fan Week before returning for the main draw on Aug. 31, making her one of several decorated athletes spotted around the grounds.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae was among the music stars who made their way to Queens for opening weekend.

The singer was photographed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug. 30 as she watched Novak Djokovic's first-round match.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon attends the night session on Day 2 at the US Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Jimmy Fallon didn't exactly hide his emotions from the cameras.

The late-night host was photographed throwing his arms into the air while watching the Aug. 31 action and also made a stop on the US Open's blue carpet.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah enjoyed a US Open date night with wife Eboni Nichols on Aug. 31.

The couple was photographed together in the stands as the tournament's opening week got underway.

Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez watches Coco Gauff Vs Zeynep Sonmez on Arthur Ashe Stadium | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Laurie Hernandez made it two Olympic gymnastics champions in the crowd on Sept. 1.

The retired gymnast joined Vonn among the recognizable sports figures taking in first-round action.

Trinity Rodman

USWNT star Trinity Rodman had a particularly good reason to be in the stands.

Rodman was spotted watching boyfriend Ben Shelton compete on Aug. 31, bringing one of American sports' most recognizable young couples back into the spotlight.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom was back for another dose of US Open tennis.

The actor was photographed in the stands on Aug. 30, continuing a run of appearances at the New York tournament.

Serena Williams and Anna Wintour

Few pairings could feel more at home at the US Open than Serena Williams and Anna Wintour.

Williams, who returned to the court during the tournament's festivities, was later photographed watching from the stands alongside the longtime Vogue editor during Fan Week.

Gayle King

Gayle King brought some tennis-inspired fashion to the blue carpet.

The CBS Mornings co-host was among the familiar television personalities spotted at the tournament during its opening stretch.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal made the tournament a date night.

The longtime couple was photographed together in the stands during Fan Week, adding another Broadway heavyweight to the US Open crowd.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer technically qualifies as far more than a celebrity spectator at this tournament.

The five-time US Open champion returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium for a special exhibition during Fan Week, his first appearance on the court at the tournament since 2019. He stuck around in New York and was photographed on the blue carpet on Aug. 31.

And with nearly two more weeks of tennis still ahead, don't expect the celebrity parade in Queens to slow down anytime soon.

