Everything To Know Before Attending the 2026 US Open

The 2026 US Open kicked off Fan Week celebrations on August 23rd, with the main draw still to come on the 30th. There’s a lot to see and do throughout the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, so it’s wise to head in with a plan.

Below are the big things to know before heading to the US Open, along with some tips and tricks to help maximize your experience.

Where Is the US Open?

The US Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, New York. Games are played across Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand, along with 14 other numbered courts.

The biggest matches are played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with other star contests being held at Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand Stadium. The numbered courts are mostly used during the tournament’s initial rounds, but still offer a lot of excitement.

How Do You Get to the US Open?

New York City’s 7 train runs directly to the tournament grounds. Exiting the train at Mets-Willets Point and crossing the bridge will take fans straight to the action.

Attendees can also use the Long Island Rail Road, MTA buses, or rideshares to reach the Open. More information can be found on the MTA website. The NYPD is also on hand throughout the tournament to guide drivers to parking areas.

When Do the Gates Open?

Sunday, August 30th - Saturday, September 5th

Day session ticket holders can enter at 9:30am

Evening session ticket holders can enter at 6pm

Sunday, September 6th - Wednesday, September 9th

Day session ticket holders can enter at 9:30am

Evening session ticket holders can enter at 6pm

Thursday, September 10th

Grounds are open to all visitors throughout the day

Friday, September 11th

Day session ticket holders can enter at 11:00am

Evening session ticket holders can enter at 6pm

During Fan Week, gates open at 10am from Wednesday, August 26th through Friday, August 29th.

What Can You Bring to the US Open?

Attendees are able to carry one bag, which cannot be larger than 12” W x 12” H x 16” L. Backpacks, coolers, sealed packages, and other items are not permitted, with the notable exception of metal or plastic water bottles, up to 24oz.



A full list of prohibited items can be found on the US Open website.

Tips for the Tournament

1. Go Beyond Ashe Stadium

While it does serve as the arena for the Open’s biggest showdowns, Ashe Stadium is also the largest tennis stadium in the world, which can make it difficult to stay close to the action. Attending matches at the tournament’s other 16 courts might mean seeing fewer big stars, but the more intimate seating makes for an exciting match.

2. Don’t Forget Fan Week

The tournament’s main draw gets the most attention, but Fan Week hosts a strong suite of events worth considering. Attendees can catch the Qualifying Tournament, an exhibition match featuring Roger Federer, and more. Fan Week runs from August 23rd to August 29th.

3. Understand Ticketing Options

Ashe Stadium seats require reservations, while the numbered courts are first-come, first-serve (Armstrong and Grandstand use both models). Additionally, most entry passes carry a morning or evening entry time. Choosing the right ticket and arrival time for your priority matches helps to guarantee a spot in the stands.

4. Anticipate Player Schedules

Many fans attend the US Open in hopes of seeing a favorite competitor in action, but this can be hard to achieve without the right planning. Studying schedules from past tournaments can help fans understand when and where certain games are usually scheduled, making it easier to get an early seat.

5. Bring A Water Bottle

Though alcohol, glass bottles, and sealed containers of any kind are prohibited at the gate, guests are allowed to bring their own reusable metal or plastic water bottles, as long as they’re under 24oz. This can save on line wait times and keep you hydrated throughout the day.

The US Open main draw begins on August 30th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.