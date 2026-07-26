Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, And More Stylish Outfits Shine At 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend Orange Carpet

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend might have come to an end, but the fashion looks are unforgettable.

On Thursday night, July 23, WNBA stars hit the orange carpet for the first time, where Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson, and more showed off their looks for the WNBA Live at McCormick Place Fan Fest. Events took place on July 24 at the United Center in Chicago, where the All-Stars competed in the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. On Friday night, Azzi Fudd made history as the first rookie to win the 3-Point Contest.

The finale of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend was on Saturday, July 25, for the All-Star Game, where Team Coop faced Team Spoon. In the end, Team Spoon took home the win 129-122.

Whether you were rooting for Team Spoon or Team Coop, these women won with their orange carpet looks:

Angel Reese

Angel Reese arrives in all-pink 🤩



Watch the AT&T WNBA All-Star game at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GfwbJFqLyw — espnW (@espnW) July 25, 2026

Angel Reese stepped into her Barbie look for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.



She wore a monochromatic light pink look from head to toe. The Atlanta Dream star rocked a short, tight sleeveless pink dress with high strappy heels. The dress had pink fuzz in the middle, which matched a silk and fuzzy shawl to add to the outfit. She even went all in on the pink theme and matched her hair in a classy updo.

A'ja Wilson

A'fit 🤩



A’ja Wilson arrives in a head-to-toe A’Two-inspired look before taking the floor with Team Spoon!#WNBAAllStar2026 | @ATT pic.twitter.com/Np82xgnnnm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2026

A'ja Wilson also rocked a unique look for the finale of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend.



She wore a multi-layered skirt made from her A'Two Nike collection. The eight-time WNBA All-Star paired it with a pink corset-style zip-up hoodie. For shoes, she wore pink heels but made the look her own by adding black socks.

Paige Bueckers

PB5 arrives in style ￼🔥



2x All-Star Paige Bueckers is here and ready for the game!#WNBAAllStar | @ATT pic.twitter.com/HwIqfk9Xxv — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2026

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers walked onto the orange carpet and meant business...down to the Coach Empire Bag.



Bueckers wore a blue button-up dress shirt, black leather wide-leg pants, and a matching motorcycle-style black jacket. She complemented the look with black loafers to pull it all together.

Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum did not come to play on the orange carpet. The Los Angeles Sparks star wore a cream blazer and white satin dress pants. She accessorized her open blazer with a diamond necklace and clear sunglasses.

Caitlin Clark

All the feels 🤗



Caitlin Clark is feeling excited as she steps on the scene for tonight's All-Star game!#WNBAAllStar2026 | @ATT pic.twitter.com/q7phisqntp — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2026

Caitlin Clark wore head-to-toe Prada ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. Hopping onto the monochromatic trend, the Indiana Fever star wore orange shorts and a matching collared long-sleeve zip-up jacket. For accessories, Clark wore a white purse and white heels.

Gabby Williams

Our All-Star has arrived 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uoBaPdLZ9C — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) July 25, 2026

Gabby Williams had a standout look on the orange carpet. Her pants stole the show with the ruffled pattern. She paired it with a blue bandeau top and an oversized varsity jacket that she wore on her shoulders. The Golden State Valkyries star added a small black Bottega purse and futuristic-style sunglasses.

Dominique Malonga

Dominique Malonga showed off her style on the orange carpet with a white and cream look. The Seattle Storm star wore cream fuzzy shorts, and a white T-shirt. Her long cream jacket stole the show, which she paired with a cranberry colored bag.

Okikiola Iriafen

Okikiola Iriafen switched from her gown on Thursday night to a two-piece suit for the finale of the WNBA All-Star Weekend. The brown and orange suit was unique, with the wood grain resembling a basketball court throughout the jacket. Her brown-highlighted hair even added an extra dimension to the entire look.

Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston wore head-to-toe leather to end the WNBA All-Star Weekend. She wore black leather shorts, and a matching jacket that she left open to show her black bra. Boston wore black heels, black sunglasses, and had a pop of color with her crystallized silver bag.

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart stole the show with her classic New York look. The New York Liberty star pulled up to the WNBA All-Star Weekend with dark denim baggy jeans and a New York Yankees varsity jacket. She accessorized the look with the classic Timberlands, a Coach Empre Bag, silver and black sunglasses, and a blue Yankees baseball cap.