The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend Orange Carpet Best Looks

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is here, and while the athletes have some fun in several games over July 24 and July 25, the first order of business is their orange carpet look at Thursday night's (July 23) WNBA Live at McCormick Place Fan Fest.

The fun-filled weekend kicks off on Friday with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. On Saturday, July 25, the finale will be the WNBA All-Star Game against Team Coop and Team Scoop.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed players at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend this year:

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

The four-time WNBA MVP wowed fans at her look during the 2026 All-Star Weekend which featured a shimmery black strapless dress. The uniqueness of her outfit was not only the sparkles throughout but the sheer bottom, which she paired with fishnet tights.

The Las Vegas Aces star accessorized the look with diamond chandelier-style earrings, black shimmery heels, small black sunglasses, and black sheer gloves. While she wore the look on the carpet, she opted for a scenic look in Chicago for some personal snaps for Instagram.

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers took a page out of Wilson's playbook and suited up for WNBA All-Star Weekend with a Chicago skyline backdrop. The Dallas Wings star wore a light blue oversized suit vest, and baggy beige trousers.

The effortlessly cool look sported by Bueckers featured white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a matching white tie.

Rickea Jackson, Chicago Sky

Rickea Jackson is. stepping. out. 😮‍💨



She's pulling up fresh in Chi-Town as she arrives at the Orange Carpet!#WNBAAllStar2026 Orange Carpet | @Bumble pic.twitter.com/eMQVUH3Pjo — WNBA (@WNBA) July 24, 2026

Rickea Jackson did not disappoint fans with her show-stopping sheer blue dress. The Chicago Sky star welcomed her WNBA colleagues to her city in style. She wore a long-sleeved blue dress with sheer panels and a round plunge neckline. The sleeves reached over her fingertips for a unique touch, which she paired with matching tights and pointed heels.

Olivia Miles, Minesota Lyns, and Maddy Westbeld, Chicago Sky

Folks, our one and only rookie for 2026 WNBA All-Star has hit the Orange Carpet 🤩



Olivia Miles strikes her pose and is photo ready!#WNBAAllStar2026 Orange Carpet | @Bumble pic.twitter.com/t13spWn9GT — WNBA (@WNBA) July 23, 2026

Olivia Miles looked authenically her with her gorgeous afro and oversized striped suit. She added details such as a chain and matching pins alongside the jacket collar.

Miles was joined by her girlfriend, Chicago Sky's Maddy Westbeld, who hard-launched their relationship last year. Westbeld wore a shimmery halter-style black gown and strappy black heels.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston stunned in royal blue for this year's orange carpet. Her gown had a high neckline with cutouts on each side above her hips. The Indiana Fever star kept her accessories to a minimum with a diamond bracelet and nude sandal heels.

Azzi Fudd, Dallas WIngs

The people’s princess on the Orange Carpet yesterday👑 pic.twitter.com/E9JHUT6IQS — The People’s Princess ™ (@pplsprincesshq) July 24, 2026

The People's Princess arrived on the orange carpet, mixing business and casual vibes for the night. Azzi Fudd wore a black leather bra, a fitted houndstooth blazer, and baggy distressed medium-wash jeans. She accessorized with her Coach Quilted Tabby handbag and two necklaces with rings attached.

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard had a unique look on the red carpet with her blue suit. The jacket had two basketball hoops on either side with square shoulder pads. The pants were baggy to match the silhouette of the jacket, which had a matching sheer component attached, overlaying the pants.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connec

Ohhh...can we talk about the dress?! 👗



Olivia Nelson-Ododa is fitted UP (of course) on the Orange Carpet#WNBAAllStar2026 Orange Carpet | @Bumble pic.twitter.com/lQLMVIy5Yq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 24, 2026

Olivia Nelson-Ododa wore a gorgeous champagne gown on the orange carpet Thursday night. The Connecticut Sun star's dress had a high neck that cowled gently down and a high slit on her right side. She kept her hair in an updo and wore strappy champagne heels to complete her look.

Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen is always a sight to see on carpets, and she did not miss with this look. The Washington Mystics forward wore a strapless black gown with sheer paneling detail throughout. In a video posted by the WNBA on X, Iriafen is seen posing in her dress, which she accessorized with sheer black gloves.

DiJonai Carrington, Chicago Sky

Steppin' out as per usual 🔥



DiJonai Carrington poses for her photo op on the Orange Carpet!#WNBAAllStar2026 Orange Carpet | @Bumble pic.twitter.com/qL3MC7qmn1 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 24, 2026

Last but not least is DiJonai Carrington's orange carpet fit. The Chicago Sky star wore a fitted, sheer look to All-Star Weekend. Her look featured a long-sleeve black lace off-the-shoulder bodysuit and matching tights.

In the video above posted by the WNBA's X page, Carrington is seen laughing as someone on the orange carpet joked that she was late to arrive. She completed her look with several accessories, including bracelets on both wrists, a diamond necklace, a metallic gold clutch, and black heels.

Fans can watch the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN or stream on the ESPN app. The WNBA All-Star Game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with streaming available on the ESPN app or Disney+.