Angel Reese Shares Emotional Video With Fan Amid WNBA Betting Controversy

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers were in the news this week after a social media post, that has since been deleted, showed the two WNBA players discussing a "friendly wager" before their teams' game on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, the WNBA has no plans to punish either lady for their off-the-court wager, and Reese has even joked about the incident, so this buzz has kept both of them in the news amid the second half of the WNBA season.

But Reese is also in the spotlight this week for a different reason. She surprised a special fan ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend, and that footage is making the rounds.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese and guard Allisha Gray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WNBA Star Angel Reese Makes a Fan's Dream Come True

This week, the Atlanta Dream's official Instagram account shared emotional footage of Reese meeting with a young fan and giving her a truly dream weekend. Get it — dream?

In the video, Reese is seen bending down by the fan, stating, "Guess what?" The girl responds, "What?"

"I have a surprise for you," Reese says. "I'm bringing you to All-Star weekend next week. You're coming to Chicago, girl. Are you ready?"

Then, the video shows footage of the girl having a blast at the All-Star Weekend and even getting a Reese Barbie doll.

"Thank you, Angel Reese, for inviting me to the All-Star game. I really enjoyed it," she says, adding that she's "happy" and "I love you so much."

"Dreams do come true," the caption on the photo states. "When Karter showed up to an Atlanta Dream Power Her Dreams clinic, the organization and Angel Reese knew she'd be perfect for an All-Star-sized surprise. Take a look at her experience in Chicago as she enjoyed the sights and sounds of WNBA All-Star Weekend 2026."

The video should melt hearts everywhere. When the little girl says "I love you so much" — that says it all.

Angel Reese Had a Big All-Star Weekend

The All-Star Weekend was a big one for Reese, especially because it's where she debuted her Barbie doll.

"We're proud to see her Barbie doll debut wearing Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes in this vibrant new Barbie colorway and to bring that same style directly to fans," Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, said in a statement.

He added: "This moment celebrates Angel's impact on sport, style, and culture while giving fans the chance to match Angel's iconic look and be part of the moment."