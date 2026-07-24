Angel Reese and Reebok Unbox Barbie Collaboration

Signature shoes are nothing new in this sport. A doll that carries this kind of cultural significance is. Today, Mattel and Reebok are dropping a Barbie doll built in Angel Reese's image, styled in a matching pink colorway of her Reebok Angel Reese 1.

I've covered a lot of shoe launches, but this one matters on a different level. It's about representation. It's about a little girl seeing herself on a shelf and understanding there's no ceiling on what she can become.

Reese's Sneaker Legacy

Angel Reese debuts her Barbie-inspired Reebok basketball shoes. | Reebok

Reese earned the nickname "Bayou Barbie" during her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. Since then, her production on the court and portfolio in the business world have exploded. Her first signature shoe, the Reebok Angel Reese 1, has been a smash hit in the sneaker world.

Reese expressed her excitement in the press release: "Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me. It’s such an incredible honor because it's about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

I've never let anyone else define what's possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence."

Reese's Barbie Doll and Reebok Shoe

Angel Reese gets her own Barbie doll. | Reebok

Reese's doll comes dressed head to toe in classic Barbie style, laced into a pink version of the Reebok Angel Reese 1. The matching shoe made for fans carries co-branded touches on the tongue and sockliner, sized for both adults and kids, so families can match up together.

Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, stated: "We're proud to see her Barbie doll debut wearing Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes in this vibrant new Barbie colorway and to bring that same style directly to fans. This moment celebrates Angel's impact on sport, style, and culture while giving fans the chance to match Angel's iconic look and be part of the moment."

Reese's Unboxing Experience

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway. | Reebok

I love that this isn't just sitting on a shelf waiting to be discovered. It's landing at TOGETHXR House in Chicago during All-Star Weekend, open to fans Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. CT.

You can walk into the Angel Reese Dream Closet, step inside a life-size Barbie box, and see the doll and shoes up close before they're even out. Reese also built a full apparel capsule for the moment, a custom jersey, and a run of Barbie x Angel tees and headwear pulled straight from her doll's game-day fit.

Shopping Information

Angel Reese, Reebok, and Barbie have teamed up. | Reebok

The Angel Reese Barbie Signature doll is available now for $38 at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Mattel Shop. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 Barbie shoe drops on Monday, August 3.

Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($160) and big kid ($130) sizes on Reebok.com, DICK's Sporting Goods, and Foot Locker.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is sure to bring more exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.