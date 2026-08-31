Angel Reese Wows in Purple Minidress for Dream-Lynx Game

The Atlanta Dream pulled off a win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, but the best action of the day wasn't even on the court.

Dream star Angel Reese lit up the tunnel with her look heading into the game, which took place at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Reese is used to making waves on and off the court. She often makes stunning fashion choices, and one of the most exciting things about a Dream game day is getting to see Reese and the other stars dressed up as they enter the venue before the showdown.

Think about it this way: a lot of the fireworks on gameday actually have nothing to do with what's going on on the court. It's all about the looks and style off the court. That's true of both the WNBA and other pro teams, too.

On Sunday, ahead of the game, the Fever took to social media to share their stars' looks for the day. These ladies didn't disappoint, either, and looked fantastic walking into their Sunday matchup.

Angel Reese Steps Out in All-Purple Look for Dream-Lynx Game

The Dream posted a gallery of photos from gameday on Instagram with the caption, "Sunday's best."

Reese is the first photo of the gallery, wearing a purple, sleeveless minidress with knee-high black leather boots and sunglasses. It's a stunning look, and followers loved it.

"When Angel starts the day like a SUPERMODEL you know it's gonna be a GOOOOOD day," one follower said with a bunch of exclamation marks. "Today is also the day she sets the WNBA single season record for double doubles... she gonna break the internet today."

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just look like money but Angel," another said. "We need a dominant game from you for us to win, sista."

"Ladies looking good," another simply said.

Dream's Angel Reese is Known for Her Fashion

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese reacts after a play against the Minnesota Lynx. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese is really known for her fashion. She has a bold, glamorous blend of high-end fashion and a slightly sporty flair. Off the court, really, you wouldn't know she's a basketball player, because she's often spotted in very dressy numbers and long lashes.

It's no wonder Reese has her own Barbie doll. She often goes for bold colors, including pink, with tight-fitting dresses, miniskirts and a feminine vibe.

Now, the Dream is off until Sept. 17. Their next game is against the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena.