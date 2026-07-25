Angel Reese Net Worth — How Much She Makes On and Off the Court

Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA, playing for the Atlanta Dream.

Reese excelled during her time in college at LSU, where she led the SEC in scoring and rebounding, and now, she's taking that basketball expertise to the pros.

"I'm a dog. You can't teach that," she famously said early in her career. "I'm gonna go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So being able to continue the energy even if we’re down, even if we're up, that's what I do."

Reese, who stands 6-foot-3, has basketball in her family. Her mother played at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and competed in Luxembourg. Her dad played college basketball and also played in Cyprus, Austria, Luxembourg and elsewhere.

Reese started her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, playing there for two seasons before being traded to the Dream in a blockbuster move. So, let's get into how much Reese has earned during her time in the WNBA and look at what her net worth is.

Angel Reese Net Worth: Here's What She Makes Right Now

Reese’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has been estimated at $7 million. Her bag comes from both playing in the WNBA, endorsement deals and sponsorships, and her podcast "Unapologetically Angel."

What Does Angel Reese Make in the WNBA?

Reese was selected No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Sky and signed a four-year, $324,383 contract. With the team, she was paid an annual base salary of around $73,000 and $75,000, during her first two seasons.

Then, following the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement, most salaries went up in the WNBA. Reese inked a new contract with the Dream, and her base salary for the 2026 season is around $350,692, according to Spotrac.

What Endorsement Deals Does Angel Reese Have?

Since going pro, according to USA Today, Reese has earned $1.7 million from 17 total deals in 2022 and 2023.

Reese's endorsement brands include Reebok, Hershey's, Beats by Dre, Victoria's Secret, McDonald's, PlayStation, Amazon, Cash App, and more.

Since WNBA players make substantially less than NBA players, the money is really in endorsement deals. In college, Reese had NIL deals with Reebok, Amazon, Calvin Klein, PlayStation and more. But, she also banks in the WNBA.

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso looks for a shot against Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want people to know the deals don't just stop in college," she said on ESPN "SportsCenter." "When you go to the pros, it continues. I feel like they've grown even more. Now that I'm a pro, I can do so much more."