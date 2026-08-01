Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Post With Stephen Curry Celebrating 15th Wedding Anniversary

Ayesha Curry shared some sweet photos of her and Stephen Curry as they celebrate 15 years of marriage.

The New York Times best-selling author shared several photos of her and the Golden State Warriors star throughout the years on Friday, July 31. In the first photo, the couple posed in front of a mirror with Ayesha wearing a short beige dress with lace accents and Steph sporting an oversized gray blazer, white T-shirt, and black dress pants.

The next photo was of Steph kissing Ayesha on the cheek in the back of a car and then again on a golf course in a casual look where the NBA star was shirtless, and Ayesha wore an oversized T-shirt.

Another photo in the carousel showed the couple dressed for an all-white party on a yacht and the next photo showing the two catching a nap together on the boat.

The last photo showed Steph's arm over Ayesha as they posed in cowboy-like attire surrounded by greenery outside. In addition to some snapshots over the years, Ayesha shared a touching caption expressing her love for Steph.

"23 years of knowing you, 18 years of loving you, and 15 years married. I love you more today than ever before, but less than tomorrow," she began.

She added that the NBA star still gives her butterflies and shared several times at the end how much she loves him, noting that she was typing the caption as he was sitting right next to her.

Steph shared a post on his Instagram Story celebrating their wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 30, expressing how grateful he was to achieve this milestone with Ayesha.

The four-time NBA champion shared a video reposted by Complex Sports of the two at lunch, saying, "July 30th, 2026, me and this beautiful lady right here, smile for the people. Celebrating 15 years of blissful matrimony. We are blessed and grateful. Love is still alive, people. Don't forget that. Appreciate y'all."

Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry's Relationship

Steph and Ayesha have known each other since they were teenagers. They met at a local church, and then years later, as adults, the two reconnected. The pair would later get married on July 30, 2011, at the same Charlotte church where they met years prior.

The couple would later expand their family and share four children together: daughters Riley Elizabeth Curry, 14, and Ryan Carson Curry, 11, and sons Canon W. Jack Curry, 8, and Caius Chai Curry, 2.

Ayesha Curry Supports Stephen Curry At ESPYS

Stephen was honored at the 2026 ESPYS as he received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Ayesha stood alongside the Golden State Warriors star on the red carpet as the non-profit foundation they started together was recognized.

The Currys began the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019. The foundation provides fresh food and meals to the Oakland, CA community as well as support via literacy programs and youth sports.

Through the foundation, 24 elementary schoolyards have been transformed to promote physical activities, 1 million new books have been given out to Oakland students, and 35 million meals have been provided to Oakland kids and families.