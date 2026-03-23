Stephen Curry Has Sweetest Message, Photos For Wife Ayesha on Birthday

Ayesha Curry turned 37 years old on Monday, March 23, and husband Stephen Curry had the sweetest message for her.

The 38-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina meeting in a church youth group, and then got married in 2011. They have four kids in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, now 1.

Aug 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha take in a Golden State Valkyries game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Ayesha has shared many adorable family moments over this past year including baby Cai looking unrecognizable, and a KATSEYE concert date with her girls, and then her and Steph dressing up in Mario Bros theme for Riley’s birthday.

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Now, it’s all about mom with Ayesha’s big day. Steph took to Instagram to share some sweet pictures and the following message:

”Happy birthday to the one that makes this whole thing work! This past year has been one of my favorites. The determination to go after what you want. The grind and work behind the scenes. Stepping into new versions of you with courage that inspires me every day. I love it all.

You don’t play when it comes to our family. Our kids know you always show up and have their back no matter what. With the biggest heart I know. We are lucky and We love you! @ayeshacurry”

Scroll through with lots of adorable couple’s photos of the two.

Happy birthday to Ayesha Curry.

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Steph, meanwhile, hopes to give her something to root for with a return this week after being out since January 30.