Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Announce Shocking Breakup

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have officially called it quits.

The former couple met as teens and later reconnected on UConn's women's basketball team. During the Apple TV's three-part docuseries, "The Dynasty: UConn Huskies," which follows the team's journey to the 2025 NCAA title also took a look at the players' life outside of the court.

They confirmed that they were a couple for the first time during the docuseries, where Bueckers described Fudd as "sweet, genuine, and she has a huge, caring heart."

Now, the former couple confirmed on Fudd's podcast, "Fudd Around And Find Out," on November 6 that they have broken up almost a year ago.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) come back on the court during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Announce Split

Fudd and Bueckers shocked fans when they revealed on the November 6 episode of "Fudd Around And Find Out" that they have broken up.

"Paige and I have something that we want to share with everyone," Fudd begins before both she and Bueckers burst out laughing, "We are no longer together."

After they stopped laughing, Bueckers chimed in and shared that "it's been over a year" since they broke up. She also stopped the narrative that Fudd's draft pick was influenced by their relationship.

"We were not together before she got drafted, so all of those narratives can go to bed," Bueckers said firmly.

Fudd was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers was also selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Wings.

Bueckers then praised Fudd for her talents, saying she is an "amazing human" and an "amazing basketball player." She also confirmed where their relationship stands now.

"We're still friends; we're still cool. We broke up over a year ago, so we played an entire season together," Bueckers added. "We're the utmost professionals."

Fudd concluded the conversation by saying that she knows that fans will have more questions, but reiterated that they addressed everything that they need to, with details of the split will remain between them.

It's unclear when the couple began their relationship, but in July 2025, during the WNBA All-Star festivities, Bueckers publicly recognized their relationship, referring to Fudd as her girlfriend. Fudd later shared a mirror selfie with a phone case reading "Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend" around the same time.

Paige Bueckers Sets Boundaries On Azzi Fudd Relationship With Media

While fans now know that Fudd and Bueckers are not together, it was assumed they were at the start of the 2026 WNBA season. Bueckers was very clear that she wants the media to respect her personal relationship with Fudd and that she wouldn't discuss their romance further.

“Quite frankly,” Bueckers told reporters at the time. “I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own, and what we choose to share is completely up to us.”

“Me and Azzi have always been the most professional; we’ve always conducted ourselves as such, and we’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court,” Bueckers said in April, adding, “And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Both Fudd and Bueckers have expressed that they have boundaries when it comes to their former romance and will most likely not be addressing it publicly again.