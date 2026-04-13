Azzi Fudd Steps Out in Silver Dress to 2026 WNBA Draft

The 2026 WNBA Draft has finally arrived, which means a new crop of talented women's basketball players will be taking center stage in New York City.

There is a lot more interest in who the No. 1 pick in this year's draft will be compared to in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, the Indiana Fever selecting Caitlin Clark with the first pick was perhaps the biggest no-brainer in sports history, as Clark is the biggest star in the sport.

The Dallas Wings had an equally easy choice in the 2025 WNBA Draft by selecting former UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers. While the Wings also have the top pick in this year's draft, the choice isn't so obvious.

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are four realistic options for the Wings' pick: Azzi Fudd, Awa Fam, Olivia Miles, and Lauren Betts. For many, the most obvious pick would be Azzi Fudd, if only because she and Bueckers spent four seasons playing at UConn together and won a national championship together last year.

This proven chemistry on and off the court makes Fudd a likely first pick. Plus, she is as polished and seemingly WNBA-ready as anybody else in the draft, which further helps her case.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Attends 2026 WNBA Draft in Refined Black and Silver Dress

Regardless of where and to whom Fudd and the rest of the 2026 WNBA Draft class are selected, this is sure to be one of the biggest and most memorable nights of their lives.

And Fudd is commemorating this event by wearing a silver and black dress, which was shown in an X video that the @WNBA account posted a short time before the WNBA Draft began.

The 2026 Draftees ATE and left no crumbs 💅#WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/3f4yYIVQVx — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

The Dallas Wings have surely already settled on a selection a long time ago. The question is whether it's Fudd, which would mean a reunion with Bueckers.

How Does Azzi Fudd Fit in With Dallas Wings?

The Wings have been one of the most aggressive teams in WNBA free agency this offseason. They re-signed star guard Arike Ogunbowale and added several interesting frontcourt pieces, including former Minnesota Lynx players Jessica Shepared and Alanna Smith.

There isn't a clear position for Fudd to step in and play right now. However, the same can be said for the other three top pick options, which means that Fudd isn't at a disadvantage in that regard. Still, nobody can say for certain until the pick is made.