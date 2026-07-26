Barack Obama Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Women Athletes

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is at this week's WNBA All-Star festivities in his hometown of Chicago. A known women's sports supporter, Obama showed his love, and astute knowledge, of iconic women's athletes during an interview at his newly opened Presedential library.

Obama shared with content creator, @jcubedhax, in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, July 24, the women athletes who made his Mount Rushmore.

Barack Obama's Mount Rushmore of Women Athletes

Serena Williams. Obama, an avid basketball fan, began his list of the top women athletes with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. He then moved on to Simone Biles, who is the most-decorated gymnast of all time. At third, Obama moved to swimming with a shout out the "DMV girl," referncing the Washington-DC area native Katie Ledecky, who is one of the the most decorated female swimmers ever. Last but not least, Obama listed a player who excelled in one of his well-known personal favorite sports, basketball, adding USC basketball icon, Cheryl Miller. While Miller never got the opportunity to play in the WNBA, as the league was founded in 1996 after her pro career ended, she has collected several honors over the years, including induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, the FIBA Hall of Fame, the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame, and the California Hall of Fame.

A stacked Mount Rushmore (if we do say so ourselves). Thanks for joining us at the Obama Presidential Center, Coach Jackie! pic.twitter.com/G8zMukl6wb — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) July 25, 2026

WNBA All-Stars Practicing at Obama Presidential Center In Chicago

WNBA stars are taking advantage of the brand-new courts at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago during WNBA All-Star Weekend. Ahead of the 30th anniversary celebration of the league, a TikTok video posted showed Obama coming out to greet the WNBA stars and fans.

An All-Star surprise 🌟



President Obama stopped by to see the All-Stars ahead of their practice at the Obama Presidential Center! pic.twitter.com/ebr9HRM5Rx — WNBA (@WNBA) July 24, 2026

Additionally, several WNBA stars shared photos with the former U.S. president on social media. Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston posed for a photo at the Obama Presidential Center.

an iconic pre WNBA All-Star practice link up 🔥



President Obama with CC, Kelz & AB. pic.twitter.com/tHiTDF7uYZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2026

The Obama Presidential Center officially opened to the public on June 19.

Got the chance to see these talented players in action today! It was great having the @WNBA at Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center for All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/3UBiu9HS4K — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 24, 2026

2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend

The WNBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Thursday, July 23, with Fan Fest, followed by the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. The WNBA stars walked the orange carpet and showed off their most stylish pieces ahead of the fun-filled weekend. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers, and Chicago Sky's Rickea Jackson,a were among the WNBA stars to walk the orange carpet.

The 3-Point Contest crowned the People's Princess, aka Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd, on Friday night. She is the first rookie in WNBA history to capture the title. The runner-up for the event was Portland Fire's Bridget Carleton.

Team Coop and Team Spoon will face off in the highly anticipated finale of the WNBA All-Star Weekend. The WNBA All-Star Game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with streaming available on the ESPN app or Disney+.