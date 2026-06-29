Ben Johnson Doesn't Look Too Happy About Bears' Hallmark Announcement

Ben Johnson has brought a lot of attention to the Chicago Bears, thanks to the new head coach taking the team from the bottom of the NFC North straight to the top in just one season.

With so many eyes on Johnson and the Bears, people want to get a piece of this Cinderella story. That includes, yes, the Hallmark Channel.

The Bears have been selected to be featured in this year's Holiday Touchdown movie from Hallmark, after the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills were selected in previous years.

It's a sign that people are interested in the Bears and that Chicago is relevant again. But Johnson doesn't seem too jazzed about it.

Ben Johnson Announces 'A Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

Last week, Johnson took to the Bears' social media pages to officially announce the news that the Bears and the Hallmark Channel, along with the NFL and Skydance Sports, are releasing "A Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" around Christmas exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.

Coach Johnson and @colstonlovelan1 have some exciting news!



We are teaming up with @hallmarkchannel and the @NFL to bring you Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, kicking off Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/PVB8zCFtLr — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 25, 2026

He introduces the show and takes turns with Colston Loveland to pump up the movie. Well, he tried, anyway. The way Johnson says: "My wife Jessica and I will definitely be tuning into this one," doesn't sound too believable. It's pretty hilarious to watch, actually.

Johnson really didn't smile in the promo and doesn't seem too excited about it. But in his defense, he's not a Hollywood actor, and he's not trained to be overly enthusiastic.

Other people are happy about it, though, because the post went viral and is up to more than 750,000 views.

About 'A Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

While Hallmark hasn't shared too many details about the storyline of this new movie, the network is gushing over selecting the Bears for it.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the field. | Image: IMAGO / NurPhoto.

"After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base," Darren Abbott, president and chief brand officer of Hallmark Media in a news release. "The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story."

Production for the film will kick off this summer, and the movie will film entirely at locations in and around Chicago. So, expect to see "iconic locations, beloved traditions and the passion that surrounds one of NFL’s most storied franchises."