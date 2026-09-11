Ben Shelton and Girlfriend Trinity Rodman — Inside Their Growing Relationship

Ben Shelton is taking center stage at the U.S. Open, and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has been by his side.

The two have been dating since March of 2025, and they've been spotted together consistently ever since.

So, it's obviously no surprise that Rodman has been at the U.S. Open to cheer on her boyfriend. The two are both athletes, and they support each other. Shelton, of course, is a professional golfer, while Rodman is a professional soccer player.

These two have sports in common, and they know how to give each other a boost just when they need it. That's part of what makes their relationship work.

Trinity Rodman Says the Mental Side is Key to Their Relationship

Life in professional sports comes with a real grind. Athletes are constantly balancing competition with preparation, travel, recovery and everything expected of them away from the field, course or court.

Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The spotlight can be intense, too, especially when every performance is analyzed. For many athletes, learning how to handle that pressure can be just as important as anything they do during a game.

Rodman says understanding each other's pressures is part of why their relationship works.

"I think it's understanding each other and just the mental aspect of it," Rodman told 7News DC of why their relationship works. "I think it's extremely mentally and obviously physically [demanding], but the mental, I think, is harder to control."

Trinity Rodman reacts after scoring a goal against Angel City FC during the second half at BMO Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She added, "You can power through little nicks and injuries, but if your mind's not right, it's harder to push through that."

Trinity Rodman Says They Give Each Other Room to Have Tough Moments

Rodman explained that one of the biggest strengths in their relationship is allowing each other to have difficult moments without feeling like they have to hide them.

Instead of forcing a positive attitude right away, they can recognize when something simply isn't going well and give themselves room to work through it.

Athletes can have rough stretches just like anyone else, and sometimes the best thing is to admit that you're having a tough time. That understanding gives them space to be honest about what they're feeling while still knowing they have someone beside them who gets it.

"We're really good at understanding and working with each other through that," she told the news outlet. "So, I would say that was the biggest help being with him and how we move forward."