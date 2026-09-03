Trinity Rodman Supports Ben Shelton Through Rocky Start at the US Open

The eighth-seeded American has survived two bumpy openers so far in New York, with USWNT star Trinity Rodman watching from his player’s box both times, and drawing plenty of attention along the way for reasons that go beyond just his tennis.

A Rocky Start for Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton opened his tournament in ugly fashion Monday night, dropping the first set to Tallon Griekspoor 6-1 after committing 14 unforced errors and getting broken three times in a 28-minute set. This was tied for the fewest games he's ever won in a major opening set.

However, he responded by flipping the match entirely, winning the second set 6-1, grinding out a tight third-set tiebreak, and pulling away in the fourth to close it out 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2. “Started off a little bit nervous tonight but found my rhythm at some point in the second set,” Shelton said afterward. “Really happy to be out here on Ashe again.”

His second-round match against Hubert Hurkacz was a bit better, but still proved to be a grind for the American. Shelton needed four sets to get past Hurkacz, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 in a match that swung back and forth before he pulled away late. This marks the fourth consecutive season where Shelton has reached the third round or better of the US Open, showing he can find a way to win even when his form isn’t at its peak.

Rodman Is There to Support

Rodman didn’t just show up for the rollercoaster first-rounder. Less than 36 hours after playing for the Washington Spirit, she flew to New York to be in the stands for Shelton’s opener, then returned again for his second-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

She’s become a regular fixture in Shelton's box throughout the season, and Monday’s match even had some extra star power around her, with actress Queen Latifah also spotted courtside.

Queen Latifah and Trinity Rodman in the house to watch Ben Shelton at the #USOpen 🤩



Live on ESPN, ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/C1i2YPtnPG — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2026

The “Girlfriend” Controversy

Not everyone was happy with how Rodman was framed on Monday’s broadcast. As cameras cut to her during the match, ESPN introduced her as “Ben’s girlfriend & USWNT player.”

Fans quickly pushed back on the broadcast’s introduction of Rodman, arguing that a two-time Olympic gold medalist and NWSL Rookie of the Year deserved to be introduced by her own accomplishments first, not as an afterthought to her relationship.

Rodman responded with a statement of her own on Wednesday afternoon, a fashion statement that is. For Shelton’s second-round match against Hubert Hurkacz, she showed up in a black crop top reading “I love my boyfriend,” a playful response to the broadcast criticism just two days earlier.

Trinity Rodman wearing an "I ❤️my boyfriend" shirt for Ben Shelton's match at the US Open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GVVr06swaw — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2026

Shelton’s Next US Open Challenge

Shelton will try to build further on his US Open campaign on Friday when he faces Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the third round. He’ll look to cut down on unforced errors and keep the momentum going as the tournament heads deeper into its second week, and Rodman is likely to remain a fixture in his corner for as long as his run continues.