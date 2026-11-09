Ben Shelton Reportedly Inks Deal With New Balance Ending Sponsorship With On

Ben Shelton is reportedly ending his partnership with On and will be starting 2027 with a new sponsor behind him.

Shelton has been sponsored by On -- a popular Swiss footwear and athletic apparel brand -- since 2023. In March of that year, Shelton announced his partnership with the brand, in which he served as a head-to-toe apparel and footwear sponsor.

This latest partnership with New Balance puts him in a different position in creating his own lane in the sportswear industry.

Ben Shelton Reportedly Inks Deal With New Balance

Shelton has reportedly signed with New Balance, according to a report by “Hard Court.” While New Balance has not issued a statement regarding their alleged new partnership, On did share in a statement to Hard Court that they have split after the tennis star had been on their roster for three years.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Ben and everything we have achieved together on and off the court over the past four years,” On wrote to "Hard Court." “Athlete partnerships in tennis are and will remain a core pillar of On’s approach.

"While we ultimately felt that the proposed terms and structure for continuing the partnership were no longer fit for On, we wish Ben nothing but the very best on his journey.”

Unlike his deal with On, the deal with New Balance is expected to include a signature shoe for the tennis star. The New Balance deal may also be worth up to $18 million a year.

If Shelton does partner with New Balance, he will be the second signature athlete to ink a deal with the brand following Coco Gauff. She launched the Coco CG1s in 2022 and her first lifestyle shoe with the brand in 2025.

What Other Partnerships Is Ben Shelton Signed To?

A New Balance deal for Shelton will join a long list of partnerships that the tennis star is involved in. Shelton is a luxury watch partner for Rolex, and he began working with the company in January 2024, right ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

His other luxury partnerships include Loewe as a fashion and media campaign partner, as well as Ralph Lauren as a fragrance and lifestyle partner.

Shelton is also signed to Thorne as a health and supplement partner, Bose as an audio and electronics partner, and Yonex as a racquet partner. He uses the EZONE 98 racket when he's on the court as part of his partnership.

This business announcement follows his career milestone after reaching his first Grand Slam final at the 2026 U.S. Open. He finished as runner-up to Alexander Zverev.

His last match was against Carlos Alcaraz in the Rolex Paris Masters Final that took place on November 8. He lost 7–5, 7–5 to Alcaraz. His next scheduled tournament is the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, which begins on November 15.