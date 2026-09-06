2026 US Open Most-Followed Tennis Stars on Social Media

This year's U.S. Open has been documented by social media like no other, and the tennis stars on the court are getting on the fun, too.

Several tennis stars competing in the 2026 U.S. Open have made sure that they are not only prepping for their spotlight on the court but also keeping fans engaged offline. Take a look at which athletes fans are swarming to as they keep fans updated on their latest on-court look and pre-game events as they chase the coveted title:

6. Coco Gauff - 2.4 million

Coco Gauff clocks in at 2.4 million followers on Instagram. The 2023 U.S. Open champion documents her various brand deals on the app, including her partnership with Naked Smoothie and her Vogue cover back in 2024. She also shares some on-court moments like practices ahead of the tournament and during big wins like her Cincinnati Open win last month.

On TikTok, Gauff has 1.1 million followers and shows off her personality more, like in posts where she geeked out over a Marvel blind bag last week, vlogging in Berlin, and behind-the-scenes moments of photoshoots.

After defeating Cristina Bucșa on Sept. 5, Gauff has moved on to the round 16.

5. Naomi Osaka - 3.2 million

Naomi Osaka takes the fifth spot on the list with 3.2 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has 776.4K followers.

The tennis star is known for her fashion sense and has caused a stir on social media after channeling NBA icon Allen Iverson during her first match of the women's singles competition. Similar to Gauff, she shows more of her personality with short videos on TikTok, but on Instagram she shares a lot of posts about her tennis wins as well as her conversation-starting outfits.

Osaka has won two U.S. Open singles titles in her career. The first one was in 2018 when she beat tennis icon Serena Williams (6-2, 6-4). She won her second U.S. Open title in 2020 after defeating by defeating Victoria Azarenka. After defeating Elise Mertens in the third round of the women's singles tournament on Sept. 5, Osaka will face Elena Rybakina on Sept. 7.

4. Aryna Sabalenka - 5.5 million

Aryna Sabalenka is in the fourth spot with 5.5 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has 1.8 million followers.

While Sabalenka shares a lot of moments from her tennis career, she also lets fans in on a lot of lifestyle content across platforms. On TikTok, she has videos of fun dance moments with friends and using trending sounds with her mixed doubles partner, Novak Djokovic. On both platforms, she shows moments from the brand events she's invited to, as well as some moments relaxing by the pool in between posts of her tennis content.

On Sept. 6, she will be facing Taylor Townsend at 11:30 am ET as she chases her third consecutive U.S. Open singles title.

3. Carlos Alcaraz - 8.9 million

Rounding out the top three is Carlos Alcaraz with nearly 9 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million on TikTok.

The defending U.S. Open men's singles champion has a majority of tennis and brand posts on his Instagram account. As for his TikTok, he shares content with his friends, hopping on trends, traveling, and behind-the-scenes content of his intense tennis practices.

Alcaraz's next match will be on Sept. 6 against Tommy Paul at 2 pm ET.

2. Novak Djokovic - 16.7 million

Second place goes to Novak Djokovic with 16.7 million followers on Instagram and 854,000 on TikTok.

Unlike the previous tennis stars, Djokovic reaches his fans mostly on Instagram. On Instagram, he keeps his fans updated about current tournaments he's competing in, as well as brand deals. His last post on Instagram was a farewell to the 2026 U.S. Open, as he suffered a shocking first-round exit after his loss to Mariano Navone. During his time at the 2026 U.S. Open, he did, however, get to participate in the mixed doubles event with Sabalenka, but unfortunately lost to Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten in a 10-2 tiebreak.

Despite not coming out on top during the 2026 U.S. Open, he has four won U.S. Open titles in the past.

1. Serena Williams - 17.8 million

Serena Williams is the most-followed tennis player who also competed in the 2026 U.S. Open. She comes out on top with 17.8 million followers. On TikTok, she also has the most followers on the list, with 2.8 million.

Williams lets fans into several aspects of her off-court life, like heartfelt family moments with her two daughters, luxurious vacations, or participating in the latest TikTok challenge. She also lets fans know what she's up to business-wise, as she expands her empire across several of her own brands.

Serena's first event at the U.S. Open was the mixed doubles event, and she partnered with Alcaraz after receiving a special wild card entry into the tournament. During the mixed doubles event, they won their opening match against Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool, but lost in the quarterfinals to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

Unlike the other tennis stars on this list, she did not compete in the women's singles tournament, but she did hit the court with her sister, Venus Williams, in the women's doubles event. While fans were excited to see the tennis icons hit the court together, they were eliminated by Maya Joint and Hao-Ching Chan in the first round.

The 2026 U.S. Open didn't go as planned, but Serena is still recognized as one of the greatest tennis players and athletes with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era.