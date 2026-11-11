Tiger Woods has spent years developing a lifestyle outside of professional golf. Now, two big names from the NFL are preparing to join him.

Woods, who has 15 major championships, owns a home at the Legacy Club at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Now, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, two super star wideouts for the Cincinnati Bengals, are expected to join him by building homes in this exclusive Mexican resort neighborhood.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods' home was completed before Chase and Higgins purchased their homesites.

Chase and Higgins Are Building Homes Near Tiger Woods

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. | USA TODAY Sports

Golfweek reports that Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are building homes near Tiger Woods' home at the Legacy Club at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Chase and Higgins have been spending time at Diamante for several years, visiting during the offseason for vacations and rounds of golf. Developer Ken Jowdy said that both players have supported the property for about five or six years.

Woods' home is the first of the 14 Founder Estates to be completed within the golf course. It features his corporate logo in the driveway and the swimming pool.

Even though their careers are different, Woods, Chase and Higgins have become recognizable names in their respective sports. Now, the two Bengals receivers are preparing to become neighbors with the 15-time major champion.

For the Bengals teammates, having homes in Mexico will be another place for them to hone tehir golf game when they aren't playing football. They already spend a lot of time in Cabo during the offseason, and now they will have residences there.

Living in Tiger Woods' Exclusive Community Comes With a Major Price Tag

2019: Tiger Woods (fifth win). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Legacy Club is not your typical neighborhood where someone can buy a home and move in.

Membership at the Legacy Club comes with a substantial financial commitment. The initiation fee is $300,000, with annual dues of approximately $60,000, according to reporting on the development.

The Legacy Club is limited to 250 family memberships, with memberships available by invitation only. These memberships are designed to extend to future generations of family members who can also enjoy the property.

Legacy Club Amenities

The Legacy Club includes luxury homes, ocean views, private amenities and a brand-new golf course designed by Tiger Woods and Beau Welling. The course is currently slated to open in the fall of 2027 after construction delays.

Woods has been connected to Diamante for years, having previously designed two other courses on the resort property. His latest project includes a home in one of the most exclusive sections of the resort.

Woods is also expanding his golf course design business with a new project on Long Island. His involvement in both developments shows how much of his work away from competition now involves creating luxury destinations.

The two receivers will likely not be moving in right away, but it is clear that they see great value in the community.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods already has his Cabo home, and before long, the two Cincinnati Bengals stars could be spending their offseasons just a few doors down from the 15-time major champion.