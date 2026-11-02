Tiger Woods Makes Big Announcement About His Future in Golf

Tiger Woods has spent much of his life making history on golf courses. Now, he's setting out to build a new one in a place where the standards are already sky-high.

The 15-time major champion announced Monday, Nov. 2, that he and his TGR Design team are partnering with The Armchair Collective to develop a private 18-hole golf course in the Village of Brookville on Long Island's Gold Coast.

It's a significant addition to Woods' growing course design portfolio, but the location is what makes this particular project so interesting. Long Island is home to some of the most respected golf courses in America, and Woods is preparing to put his own stamp on that landscape.

The announcement also offers another look at how Woods is shaping his future in golf. While questions about his competitive career continue to follow him, his work away from the PGA Tour has become an increasingly important part of his legacy.

Tiger Woods Shares His Latest Plans

Woods broke the news himself on Instagram, announcing the partnership and expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity.

"I'm excited to announce that @tgr.design and I are partnering with The Armchair Collective to design a new 18-hole private golf course in the Village of Brookville in Long Island's Gold Coast," Woods wrote.

"Long Island is home to some of the most celebrated golf courses in the country, and we're looking forward to contributing to the region's rich golf history."

And there is already a considerable amount of history attached to the property.

The project will transform the former Tam O'Shanter Country Club, which closed in 2021, into a new private golf destination. Plans extend beyond the 18-hole course, with a 20,000-square-foot putting green, a golf performance center, a new clubhouse and cottages for members.

Site preparation is underway, with construction on the course planned for 2027. The club's name and initial design renderings are expected to be unveiled in early 2027.

For a project that has only just been announced publicly, it's an unusually substantial glimpse at what's ahead.

A New Chapter for Woods in a Historic Golf Destination

Woods is hardly a newcomer to golf course architecture.

Through TGR Design, he has helped create courses including Bluejack National in Texas, Payne's Valley in Missouri and El Cardonal in Mexico. The latter made headlines in 2023 when it hosted the World Wide Technology Championship, becoming the first Woods-designed course to stage a PGA Tour event.

But Long Island presents a different kind of opportunity.

The region's reputation was established long before Woods began his professional career. Shinnecock Hills has hosted multiple U.S. Opens, while National Golf Links of America remains one of the country's most celebrated private clubs. Bethpage Black, meanwhile, has welcomed some of the game's biggest championships.

Woods isn't simply entering a market with an appetite for golf. He's bringing his design philosophy to a place where golfers have spent generations debating what makes a course great.

And although Monday's announcement doesn't offer any new information about when Woods might compete again, it does show that his ambitions within the sport remain substantial.

For someone whose career has been defined by what he accomplished with a club in his hands, the chance to shape what future generations experience on a golf course is another meaningful way to leave a mark.

This time, Woods won't be trying to beat the course. He'll be the one creating it.

