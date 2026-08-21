Bengals Star Sparks Dating Rumors With Gia Duddy, Ex-GF of Titans QB Will Levis

Gia Duddy is no stranger to the NFL.

The 25-year-old social media influencer went viral during the 2023 NFL draft when she was seen in the green room with former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as he waited to hear his name called.

Many expected Levis to go in Round 1, however, he fell to Day 2 when the Tennessee Titans drafted him with the first pick in the second round. Duddy became a viral sensation because the ESPN cameras kept cutting to get her seemingly perturbed reactions each time a player who wasn’t Levis was picked.

Gia Duddy Sparks Dating Rumors With Bengals WR

Duddy and Levis broke up back in September 2023 after dating for nearly two years.

Since then, she’s kept a low profile until fans started speculating she has a new NFL beau thanks to a video she posted on her social media.

Duddy recently made a “day in the life” vlog, and in it she reveals she’s dating a new NFL players. Fans believe she’s referring to Cincinnati Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas because of a brief snippet from her video.

“I started my day around 9:30 a.m. and met up with one of my friends and grabbed a coffee before we headed to our boyfriend’s practice,” Duddy stated. “… It was open to the public today, which was really nice because we get to go and watch them.”

🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨



Influencer Gia Duddy has gone viral posting a video from Cincinnati #Bengals training camp.



Duddy has been linked to Cincy star WR Andrei Iosivas and fans believe they are DATING.



Gia previously dated #Titans quarterback Will Levis.



👀 pic.twitter.com/vKbkO5xaL3 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 18, 2026

As she’s narrating, Duddy’s video cuts to a Bengals player wearing No. 80 — Iosivas’ number — catching a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Neither Duddy nor Iosivas have publicly commented on their relationship status, but the internet is convinced they are together.

Gia Duddy Had Advice for Future NFL WAGs During 2026 NFL Draft

Because of her viral draft moment, Duddy took the opportunity to address it while poking fun at herself before the 2026 draft.

“I know it's the NFL draft, you guys actually won't let me forget,” she said on her Instagram story. “… For those who are attending, beware of your resting [expletive] face. Because the media loves media, and they will start a story that you're just a [expletive]. So from one RBF to another, good luck.”

Though Duddy has been teased endlessly about her RBF from draft night, she actually parlayed her viral moment into something positive.

Her social media following has exploded — she has 658,200 followers on TikTok and 321,000 on Instagram — and she’s done collaborations with several popular brands including Burger King, CVS, and Olive and June.

Duddy was also named to the Nashville Lifestyles “Most Beautiful People” list back in 2025.