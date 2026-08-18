Will Levis May Have One Last Chance to Prove Himself to Titans This Preseason

Will Levis has unfortunately become a household NFL name for all the wrong reasons. After a relatively impressive debut in 2023 that saw Levis throw eight touchdowns to just four picks, the former Kentucky Wildcat underwhelmed with a 13/12 ratio the following year. A right shoulder injury and a few painfully viral hiccups later, and the 27-year old is fighting for another shot in Nashville.

When the Tennessee Titans signed Mitch Trubisky earlier this offseason, it seemed that Levis was primed to be stuck at the QB3 spot in Tennessee, if the team kept him around at all. But in yesterday's team practice, Trubisky left with trainers holding his right bicep after a deep throw.

With the veteran passer's status now up in the air, Levis is once again in line to leap into the QB2 position. Not only would that make him more valuable on Tennessee's roster, but it may provide Levis more preseason clock to essentially audition for other teams.

Someone needs a QB at all times in the NFL. Levis, after a rough showing in training camp up to this point, may be on the cusp of one last opportunity to prove himself to the Titans.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis Potentially Given One More Chance to Succeed in Tennessee

Of course, this assumes a few things. The first is that Trubisky's injury keeps him out for an extended period of time. If he returns at any point during the preseason, Levis is likely to return to square one in an attempt to save his NFL career.

The second assumption is that Levis overshadows fourth-string QB Hendon Hooker, who should also see a minutes increase if Trubisky sits on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. That may seem obvious, but with the relative split that we saw in Tennessee's first preseason game vs. the 49ers, taking a passer off the board may mean this is Hooker's shot to impress.

There's a lot that could go wrong for Levis, but it's all within his control.

Levis Controls His Future With the Titans

Come out on Aug. 23 and have a day, and the pressure to perform cools down at least a little. After going 3/8 and taking three sacks vs. San Francisco, it'd be difficult for Levis not to climb with extended clock.

As Cam Ward continues to drive the bus under center for the Titans, Levis stepping into a slightly bigger role could do him a huge favor for a future landing spot. He's young enough and has shown the necessary flashes to make him worth a swing for a team in desperate need.

Although, a solid showing this preseason could make or break those chances. If Trubisky is forced to sit, Levis becomes one of the most compelling stories to watch unfold for Tennessee.