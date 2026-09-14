Brittany Mahomes has watched the rehab. The practices. The long days that stretched well beyond football.

Now she is ready for the part everyone has been waiting for.

Hours before Patrick Mahomes is expected to make his return to the Kansas City Chiefs' starting lineup Monday night, Brittany shared a video posted by her husband to her Instagram Stories and added five words of her own.

“I'm so ready for this! 😎🗣️💯🔥,” she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes' message of support to Patrick Mahomes | Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

After everything it took for Mahomes to get back, it is easy to understand the enthusiasm.

Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos is expected to be Mahomes' first game since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last December. He underwent surgery and spent much of the offseason working his way back toward the field.

Nine months later, Arrowhead Stadium is waiting.

Brittany Mahomes Is Ready for Patrick Mahomes’ Return

Brittany's message came on top of a hype video Patrick posted ahead of the opener, one built around the doubts that followed Kansas City's 6-11 season in 2025.

One voice in the video asks whether Mahomes and the Chiefs can ever touch the Lombardi Trophy again.

Mahomes supplies the answer himself.

“Yeah, just know the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs.”

He kept the caption even simpler, posting his familiar clock emoji. The Chiefs played along in the comments: “The clock is ticking.”

There is considerably more behind that countdown this time.

Mahomes hasn't played a regular-season snap since the ACL injury ended his 2025 campaign. Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed during training camp that his quarterback was spending “seven hours a day” on his rehabilitation, working before and after practice as he pushed toward a return.

“He just goes,” Reid said in August. “He kept playing, he gets his rehab taken care of before and after practice, you know how he is, he’s all in.”

Brittany had a front-row seat to that process.

After Mahomes was medically cleared this summer, she described herself as “so thankful,” saying in July that she had watched “all the work he has put in” to reach that point.

Monday night represents the next one.

Patrick Mahomes’ Comeback Arrives Under the Lights at Arrowhead

The circumstances surrounding Mahomes' return are difficult to miss.

It comes at home, under the lights on Monday Night Football, against the Broncos.

And for Kansas City, it is an opportunity to turn the page on a 2025 season that looked nothing like the run that preceded it.

Mahomes, 30, enters the opener trying to lead the Chiefs back from a 6-11 finish while returning from the most significant injury of his NFL career. Reid said last week there was “a very good chance” Mahomes would start Monday barring a late setback.

Brittany doesn't seem interested in tempering expectations.

Five words did the job. She is ready.

At 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, after months spent watching her husband work his way back, she should finally get to watch him play.

