Patrick Mahomes Had Some Very Special Visitors at Chiefs Training Camp
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Training camp is where NFL seasons begin, but for Patrick Mahomes, Tuesday brought a reminder that football isn't the only thing waiting for him on the other side of practice.
As the Kansas City Chiefs continued preparing for another season with championship expectations, Mahomes was greeted by three very familiar faces. Brittany Mahomes brought the couple's children, Sterling, Bronze and baby Golden, to training camp, giving the three-time Super Bowl MVP a chance to spend a few quiet moments with his family before getting back to work.
NFL reporters present for the Chiefs training camp shared the visit on social media, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a side of training camp they don't often get to see. The photos quickly resonated with Chiefs fans, who have watched the Mahomes family grow alongside Patrick's remarkable NFL career.
Brittany Mahomes Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Camp
While training camp is built around long practices, film sessions and preparing for the season ahead, family visits have become one of the traditions players look forward to most.
That was certainly the case for Mahomes.
The outing showed Sterling, Bronze and Golden watching their dad practice ahead of the 2026 NFL season, turning an otherwise routine day at camp into one of its most memorable moments.
For fans, it was another reminder that even one of the NFL's biggest stars enjoys the same moments many parents treasure after a long day at work.
Family Has Become Part of the Mahomes Story
Over the years, Chiefs fans have watched Patrick and Brittany share many of life's biggest milestones together.
Whether celebrating Super Bowl championships on the field, bringing their children onto the stage during postgame celebrations or offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of family life throughout the offseason, they've consistently invited fans along for the journey.
This summer marks another new chapter after welcoming Golden, making this Patrick's first training camp as a father of three.
As Kansas City chases another championship, the demands on its franchise quarterback will only grow.
Moments like Tuesday's visit, however, offer a glimpse of the balance Mahomes has worked to maintain throughout his career. Between practices, meetings and the pressure that comes with leading one of the NFL's premier franchises, he still finds time for the role he often says matters most: being a husband and a father.
For a few minutes at training camp, football took a back seat.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.