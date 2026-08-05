Training camp is where NFL seasons begin, but for Patrick Mahomes, Tuesday brought a reminder that football isn't the only thing waiting for him on the other side of practice.

As the Kansas City Chiefs continued preparing for another season with championship expectations, Mahomes was greeted by three very familiar faces. Brittany Mahomes brought the couple's children, Sterling, Bronze and baby Golden, to training camp, giving the three-time Super Bowl MVP a chance to spend a few quiet moments with his family before getting back to work.

Brittany Mahomes and the kids are out in St. Joseph showing their support for Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs training camp. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ru88UnbsA9 — Taylor Burr (@TaylorBurr10) August 4, 2026

NFL reporters present for the Chiefs training camp shared the visit on social media, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a side of training camp they don't often get to see. The photos quickly resonated with Chiefs fans, who have watched the Mahomes family grow alongside Patrick's remarkable NFL career.

Brittany Mahomes Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Camp

While training camp is built around long practices, film sessions and preparing for the season ahead, family visits have become one of the traditions players look forward to most.

That was certainly the case for Mahomes.

The outing showed Sterling, Bronze and Golden watching their dad practice ahead of the 2026 NFL season, turning an otherwise routine day at camp into one of its most memorable moments.

For fans, it was another reminder that even one of the NFL's biggest stars enjoys the same moments many parents treasure after a long day at work.

Family Has Become Part of the Mahomes Story

Over the years, Chiefs fans have watched Patrick and Brittany share many of life's biggest milestones together.

Whether celebrating Super Bowl championships on the field, bringing their children onto the stage during postgame celebrations or offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of family life throughout the offseason, they've consistently invited fans along for the journey.

This summer marks another new chapter after welcoming Golden, making this Patrick's first training camp as a father of three.

As Kansas City chases another championship, the demands on its franchise quarterback will only grow.

Moments like Tuesday's visit, however, offer a glimpse of the balance Mahomes has worked to maintain throughout his career. Between practices, meetings and the pressure that comes with leading one of the NFL's premier franchises, he still finds time for the role he often says matters most: being a husband and a father.

For a few minutes at training camp, football took a back seat.