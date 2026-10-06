Brittany Mahomes has never treated game day like an ordinary Sunday.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has turned the NFL sideline into something of a second runway over the years, arriving in custom jackets, designer denim and plenty of Chiefs red. But for Kansas City's latest trip to Las Vegas, she left the team colors mostly behind.

Mahomes stepped onto the field at Allegiant Stadium before the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday wearing head-to-toe faux snakeskin, a nearly $8,000 Stella McCartney look that was impossible to miss.

And this one came with a little extra bite.

Brittany Mahomes Goes Head-to-Toe Snakeskin for Chiefs Game

Mahomes paired a dark brown Stella McCartney snakeskin-print jacket with matching denim chaps, both made using YATAY M, a mycelium-based vegan alternative to exotic animal skins.

She wore the statement pieces over a simple white tank and blue jeans, finishing the look with pointed-toe pumps and wearing her blonde hair half-up.

The jacket and chaps together retail for nearly $8,000.

It was a decidedly different take on Mahomes' usual Chiefs game-day wardrobe. Rather than leaning heavily on Kansas City's familiar red and gold, the 31-year-old went all in on the Western-inspired brown set for the team's road trip to Las Vegas.

She shared several shots of the outfit on Instagram, including photos from the sideline before the game and another with Patrick nearby on the field.

But her caption made the post about more than the clothes.

“We’re winning. We’re gonna win the game,” Mahomes wrote, repeating Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak's comments from halftime.

Kansas City ultimately had the last word, rallying to beat Las Vegas, 30-27.

Brittany Mahomes Adds Another Statement Look to Her Game-Day Rotation

The outfit is the latest in what has become a weekly fashion showcase for Mahomes.

Her game-day style has evolved considerably through the years, but she has rarely been afraid of a statement piece. Some weeks that means a personalized tribute to Patrick or the Chiefs. Other times, as she showed in Las Vegas, the connection to the game can be a little more subtle.

The mother of three has also been sharing more glimpses of her family life away from football.

Days before the Raiders matchup, Mahomes posted a close-up of the tattoo on her right forearm honoring Patrick and their three children. She also shared photos from a family fall outing complete with a petting zoo, apple picking and arts and crafts.

Come Sunday, however, she was back in game-day mode.

Mahomes was there through the final whistle and celebrated the Chiefs' comeback with Patrick afterward, giving her husband a kiss on the field.

Kansas City left Las Vegas with the win. Brittany left with another game-day outfit guaranteed to get people talking.

