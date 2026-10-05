Three Things That Mattered in Chiefs' 30-27 Win Over Raiders

For the fourth week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory to open the 2026 season. For the third week in a row, it was far from the prettiest of triumphs.

Still, the only thing that matters in the NFL is whether you won or lost. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and company ensured a positive outcome against the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 30 points to the host team's 27. Several developments stood out, both good and bad, which creates an interesting dynamic as Kansas City heads into the bye week.

With that in mind, here are three of the top things that mattered from Sunday's game.

The legend of Kenneth Walker grows... again

When the Chiefs first signed Kenneth Walker to a hefty multi-year contract during the offseason, some (including this writer) believed the team would have to give him a heck of a workload in order for him to be worth it. Now that the dust has settled on the running back market and four games have been played, it's safe to say the reigning Super Bowl MVP has lived up to the hype and then some.

Walker delivered yet another classic performance on Sunday afternoon and evening, toting the ball 22 times for 177 yards (eight yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns. A whopping 152 of those yards and both scores arrived in the second half. Ahead of Monday Night Football, he's currently leading the sport in yards and yards per attempt while also holding a staggering lead on missed tackles forced with 43 (Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs is second with 28).

The prized free agent pickup joined Jim Brown and O.J. Simpson as the only players ever with two or more 170-plus-yard rushing performances in the first four games of a season. He's elusive, explosive, consistent and is a perfect fit given the tweaks made by the coaching staff.

Right when everyone thought Walker couldn't endear himself to his teammates and fans enough, he found a way to do just that in Week 4.

When is it time to panic regarding Steve Spagnuolo's defense?

Yes, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted 52 passes. He was bound to rack up some volume. Not only that, but Las Vegas mustered only 2.8 yards per carry on the ground. On the other hand, allowing a 38-year-old to pick apart your defense to the tune of 365 yards and a pair of touchdowns and letting the home team hold the ball for 35:42 of game time is iffy at best. Twenty-seven points later, it was a somewhat alarming showing for the Chiefs' defense again.

According to RBSDM, Cousins averaged 0.25 EPA per play overall and the Raiders owned a 61% success rate on early-down passes. The Chiefs' linebackers got absolutely picked apart by the home club's tight ends, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Removing Week 1's throttling of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City's defense is now 20th in EPA/play and 17th in success rate surrendered. It isn't like the Raiders, Miami Dolphins or Indianapolis Colts are unstoppable on offense.

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense got to Cousins for hits plenty of times and ranked 14th in pressure rate (via TruMedia), although coming away with no sacks for another week is concerning. It isn't time to panic given the youth and sample size this group is dealing with, but we're firmly in wait-and-see mode here.

Tyquan Thornton's injury puts the future of the passing attack in flux

With left tackle Josh Simmons nursing a back injury and left guard Kingsley Suamataia benched, the Chiefs were already behind the proverbial eight-ball as a passing offense. Once wide receiver Rashee Rice left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, things got even worse. Luckily for them, Tyquan Thornton rose to the occasion and had the best game of his career, but the outing ended prematurely due to a gruesome ankle injury of his own in the final frame.

Losing someone with 11 catches, 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four games is far from the end of the world, to be fair, but it's the timing and nature of Thornton's impact that make this loss significant.

The former second-round NFL Draft selection is a chunk-play savant, averaging 23.1 yards per reception in 2025 and 19.9 at the time of his injury. In Weeks 1-4, 53.3% of the plays directed to him went for a first down or touchdown. KC tried him four times on third down on Sunday, with two being immensely successful.

Thornton's rapport with Mahomes seems to be second to only tight end Travis Kelce, and his ability to routinely outplay the bar set for him (+18.4% catch rate over expected this year) adds electricity to an aerial attack that needs it.

No one knows at this moment when or whether Thornton, who suffered a dislocation, will return in 2026. Perhaps the replacement solution is giving rookie Cyrus Allen more playing time or reuniting with old friend Tyreek Hill, but something's got to give so Kansas City doesn't regress in a major way — especially while Simmons is still on the shelf.

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