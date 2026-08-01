Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline: From College Sweethearts to Divorce

The news that Brittney Griner filed for divorce from wife Cherelle Griner on July 30, 2026, marked the end of one of the most recognizable relationships in women's sports.

Court documents obtained by multiple outlets show the Connecticut Star center filed in Georgia after seven years of marriage, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage. The filing also requests joint custody of the couple's son, Bash.

Long before the divorce filing, though, Brittney and Cherelle built a relationship that survived long distance, international headlines, and one of the most high-profile detentions involving an American athlete. From meeting as students at Baylor University to welcoming their first child together, here's a look back at the couple's relationship timeline.

They First Met While Attending Baylor University

Brittney and Cherelle first crossed paths while they were students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, between 2009 and 2013.

Although they attended the same school, their relationship didn't become romantic immediately. Years later, Brittney recalled first meeting Cherelle in the school's athletic facilities, a moment that eventually led to a friendship before the two reconnected after college.

That reunion would ultimately change both of their lives.

Brittney Proposed in August 2018

After dating for several years, Brittney proposed to Cherelle in August 2018.

Announcing the engagement on Instagram, Brittney reflected on the proposal and wrote that Cherelle had become her "best friend," "partner in life," and "backbone," adding that she couldn't imagine her future without her.

The engagement came just months before the couple began planning their wedding.

The Couple Married in June 2019

On June 18, 2019, Brittney and Cherelle officially tied the knot.

The wedding marked the beginning of what would become a seven-year marriage, with both women frequently sharing milestones, vacations and anniversary tributes on social media.

Throughout the early years of their marriage, Brittney regularly credited Cherelle for being her biggest source of support, while Cherelle often celebrated her wife's accomplishments both on and off the basketball court.

They Shared Their Life Together Through Public Tributes

Over the next several years, the couple became known for heartfelt birthday messages, anniversary posts and glimpses into their life together.

In one anniversary tribute, Brittney thanked Cherelle for showing her "what it takes to really have a relationship," praising her compassion, communication and unwavering support.

The posts offered fans a window into a relationship that appeared to grow stronger as Brittney continued building her Hall of Fame-caliber basketball career.

Cherelle Became Brittney's Biggest Advocate During the Russia Detention

The defining chapter of the couple's relationship came in 2022 after Brittney was detained in Russia while traveling to join her overseas basketball team.

As Brittney remained imprisoned overseas for nearly 10 months, Cherelle became the public face of efforts to bring her wife home.

She appeared on national television, including "Good Morning America" and "CBS Mornings," spoke publicly about Brittney's well-being, urged government officials to act, and repeatedly met with members of the Biden administration.

Cherelle also met with President Joe Biden at the White House, calling on the U.S. government to do everything possible to secure Brittney's release.

Washington, D.C., USA - President Joe Biden meets Cherelle Griner about the release of Brittney Griner, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Oval Office. Washington USA | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Her interviews and public appearances transformed her into one of the most recognizable advocates for an American citizen detained abroad.

Brittney Returned Home in December 2022

In December 2022, Brittney was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange and returned to the United States.

The emotional reunion marked the end of a months-long ordeal that had drawn international attention.

Following Brittney's return, the couple slowly resumed public appearances while focusing on rebuilding their lives together after one of the most difficult periods either had experienced.

They Returned to the Spotlight Together

In 2023, Brittney and Cherelle attended several high-profile events together, including the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Brittney later reflected on their reunion in her memoir "Coming Home," sharing personal stories about adjusting to life back in the United States and expressing gratitude for Cherelle's steadfast support throughout her detention.

The appearances symbolized a new chapter after months spent apart.

Brittney and Cherelle Welcomed Their First Child

In April 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. A few months later, they welcomed a son, Bash.

Speaking shortly after becoming a father, Brittney said that seeing her son immediately changed her perspective, explaining that many of the things she once worried about suddenly no longer seemed important.

Parenthood quickly became another major milestone in the couple's relationship.

Brittney Filed for Divorce in July 2026

On July 30, 2026, Brittney filed for divorce in Georgia, bringing their marriage to an end after seven years.

According to court documents, the filing states the marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation." Brittney is also seeking joint legal custody of the couple's son.

While their marriage has now come to an end, the relationship between Brittney and Cherelle remains closely tied to one of the most remarkable stories in modern sports. Cherelle's tireless campaign during Brittney's detention in Russia became an unforgettable chapter in the WNBA star's career and helped define a partnership that extended far beyond basketball.

