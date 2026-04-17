Brittney Griner Sets Record Straight on Retirement Timeline

WNBA legend Brittney Griner signed a seven-figure deal with the Connecticut Sun in free agency last week. This move caught many by surprise, as the Sun don't appear to be close to contending, and the assumption was that Griner would want to compete for another championship as she nears the end of her iconic career.

However, Griner joining Connecticut makes sense for several reasons. She's earning a huge payday, for one, plus the 35-year-old Griner will be able to play a bigger role in Connecticut's offense compared to the relatively limited role she held with the Atlanta Dream during the 2025 season.

But perhaps the most attractive factor for Griner is that the Sun are relocating to Houston, Texas, after the 2026 season. Griner was born and raised in Texas, and the thought of a homecoming to conclude her career surely sounded appealing.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner's Clear Stance on Not Retiring Speaks Volumes

Griner is at the point in her career where people wonder whether she'll hang up the sneakers after each season. However, this added appeal for Griner seemed to answer the question about whether Griner was considering retirement after this upcoming campaign during her introductory press conference with the Sun on April 17.

“The game is changing. You hear that a lot, but it's still jump shots, threes and at the rim. So unless it's something different—we got to jump off walls and do some backflips, I plan on playing definitely longer. I just want to be able to produce. I want to be able to give. When I'm not able to give on the court, mentorship, or whatever it is, then we'll have that talk," Griner said when asked how long she continues on playing, per an X post from @deyschasmith.

"But as of right now, I'm not thinking about retirement," Griner added.

In her introductory press conference today for the Connecticut Sun, Brittney Griner was asked about how long she plans on continuing the play:



“The game is changing. You hear that a lot, but it's still jump shots, threes and at the rim. So unless it's something different - we… — Deyscha "Sway" Smith (@deyschasmith) April 17, 2026

It's interesting to hear Griner mention mentorship, as that would seemingly be a factor in her still having the drive to play in the WNBA. She certainly has a lot to offer young players, given all that she has accomplished on the court and all that she has endured off of it.

But while mentorship is valuable, the bottom line is that Griner is still capable of being an impact player on the court, and that's exactly what she intends to do with Connecticut this season and with Houston during the 2027 campaign.