Bronny James has lived his life in the spotlight as the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, and the expectations which have followed him at every stage of his own basketball career have steadily increased as he's proven himself within the league.

His ability to handle pressure while developing his own idenity as a player has garnered praised from coaches, teammates, and analysts alike.

The 21-year-old has shown that he can handle himself under intense scrutiny both on and off the court. Moreover, he has persevered through personal adversity just as much as he has overcome obstacles as a professional athlete.

James Details How His Heart Stopped and Why CPR Is a Critical Skill Everyone Should Learn

May 1, 2026: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

One of the most terrifying personal battles James has faced came when a team workout during his time playing for the University of Southern California took an unexpected turn when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Following extensive medical evaluations, health professionals determined that his cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect.

Fortunately, James' condition was found to be treatable, though the positive development doesn't undermine just how critical the life saving measures taken to restart his heart following the cardiac rest were, nor how scary the situation was for the young player and those closest to him.

Now James is using his platform in the spotlight to shine a light on the importance of learning CPR and other safety measures.

In a partnership with the American Heart Association, James is encouraging his fans and followers to learn CPR so that they may be able to perform life saving measures when an unexpected cardiac arrest occurs to someone near them.

In the video posted to social media, the Lakers' guard also details how his own heart stopped beating but was able to be revived by medical staff on-site who performed CPR on him.

Without other people skilled in CPR nearby at the time of his cardiac arrest, he probably wouldn't have survived.

To emphasize this reality, James wrote in the caption of his public health announcement about CPR and AED Awareness Month about "how important it is to be ready in a cardiac emergency. Because in those critical moments, help can come from anyone."

To learn more about how to become trained in CPR, the American Heart Association provides resources here.